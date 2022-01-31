CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Know the signs of teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national month-long campaign dedicated to raising awareness about teen dating abuse. Topics like dating abuse can be difficult to talk about, especially for young people. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program places an emphasis on finding ways to reframe and reclaim these essential discussions. With one in three teens in the United States experiencing physical, sexual or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults, we have a shared responsibility to engage, educate and empower young people to prevent and end abusive relationships.

One of the most impactful, rewarding components of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month education for CAP’s advocates is a revolutionary interactive tool, “In Their Shoes," developed by the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and implemented in classrooms across the country. It gives advocates the opportunity to use real stories about teen dating to teach local students how to recognize abusive relationships in peer groups.

Over the course of a class period, “In Their Shoes” sparks discussion, increases awareness and encourages students to think about what they can do to help people in unhealthy relationships and to be in a healthy, fun and safe relationship themselves. They are presented with real experiences of teens attempting to leave a relationship in a dangerous time, being called names or put down by a partner in text messages to illustrate how dating violence can begin in middle school or high school. Students follow prompts representing different responses to conflict and explore possible ways of seeking help like friends, family, counselors and law enforcement, receiving both support and rejection along the way. Most likely, someone in the room has gone through something similar. After the students move through the scenarios, CAP’s advocates are able to facilitate meaningful discussion of what an abusive relationship looks like and understanding the tough choices victims often face.

Healthy relationship skills developed during adolescence form the foundation for a lifetime of safe and respectful relationships. Teen dating violence includes the same behaviors that occur in adult intimate partner violence. CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program is focused on implementing transformative approaches to change social norms, increase interventions and engage and mobilize our community, parents, family, friends and other influential individuals to serve a pivotal role in reaching our goal of preventing teen dating violence from ever happening in the first place. We have incredible tools and resources to respond to abuse that has already occurred, but we remain committed to utilizing services and prevention strategies that are inclusive and authentic to address the sobering reality that dating violence happens to millions of people.

We encourage you to join us Feb. 8 for Wear Orange Day to raise awareness, show support and let young people know that help is available. We can start a conversation just by wearing orange, taking a picture and sharing it on social media. Spreading awareness allows us to let those experiencing abuse know they are not alone and that help is available, including CAP’s 24-hour confidential domestic hotline at (315) 255-6221.

We envision a community free of domestic and sexual violence, and together we can make that vision a reality. To get involved, request educational materials or volunteer with CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program, contact Alicia Rivera, director of family and victim services, at (315) 255-1703 ext. 143 or email arivera@caphelps.org.

While no two relationships are the same and different people may define relationships in different ways, there are a few key things that must be present in all relationships to be healthy, including respect, equality, honesty, trust, communication, boundaries and consent. Unhealthy or abusive relationships take on many forms. Below are common warning signs:

Checking cellphones, emails or social networks without permission

Extreme jealousy or insecurity

Constant belittling or putdowns

Explosive temper

Isolation from family and friends

Making false accusations

Constant mood swings towards you

Physically inflicting pain or hurting you in any way

Possessiveness

Telling someone what they can and cannot do

Repeatedly pressuring someone to have sex

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

