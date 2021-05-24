CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Local food security a team effort

Since its inception, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Food Recovery Program has been a force in tackling food insecurity and addressing emerging challenges through innovation and thoughtful collaboration. Over the past year, we have been flooded with images of long lines at food pantries, often only seen in history books, that have brought the largely hidden issue of hunger to the forefront. For some, it's no longer just the homeless man visiting the soup kitchen, it is hard-working families and individuals simply struggling to make ends meet.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members. It’s a complex problem that does not exist in isolation and though closely related to poverty, not all people living below the poverty line experience food insecurity, and people living above the poverty line are often affected. Evidenced by staggering statistics, in June 2020, roughly four months into the pandemic, food insecurity in the U.S. had doubled overall and tripled among households with children.
Locally, CAP’s Food Recovery Program, funded through the state Department of Health’s Hunger Prevention Nutrition Assistance Program, provides emergency food and nutrition services to people in need of food utilizing a variety of strategies to increase services, including a holistic plan to address the social determinants that create a lack of consistent access to nutritious food in both Cayuga and Seneca counties. The program is designed to catalyze the impact for families who are employed but cannot make ends meet, the seniors who are skipping meals to afford their medications, the children who go to bed hungry and those living in poverty.
Collaboration is at the core of tackling food insecurity from all angles, and locally, it's done through a robust network of 33 emergency food providers. It includes the food pantries of Fair Haven, Cato, Port Byron, Sennett/Brutus, Union Springs, King Ferry, Moravia, Throopsville, Tyre, Ovid, Lodi and Interlaken; the Salvation Army pantry and soup kitchen, the SS. Peter & John soup kitchen, the Auburn Hunger Task Force, the Calvary Food Pantry, the Rescue Mission, Cayuga Community College, Stryker Homes, Friends Helping Friends, Chapel House and St. Alphonsus Food Pantry in Auburn; Harmony Food Pantry and St. Mary's Church in Waterloo; the Geneva Center of Concern; the Seneca County House of Concern; the Salvation Army of Onondaga County's pantry and soup kitchen; Anna's Pantry at Sacred Heart Church in Cicero; and CAP Cayuga/Seneca in Auburn and Waterloo.
With partnerships that weave well beyond our county, the Food Recovery Program is built on finding ways to for farmers, grocers, restaurants, supply chains and others to work together to create a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future where hunger does not exist. Kirk McCreary, CAP’s food recovery coordinator, is always looking for the power and potential in community-centered, collaborative approaches to get more healthy food to the people who need it.
Since January 2020, Kirk was instrumental in recovering and redistributing 233,851 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products. New and existing partnerships are proving to be game changers in our efforts to eradicate hunger. The contributions of Wegmans, Walmart, Tops, Panera Bread, Pepperidge Farm, Farm Girl Greens, Owen Orchards, Rose Valley Farms, Willard Drug Treatment Farm Project, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the DEC Venison Donation Coalition, Hansen Farms, Wells College, Waterloo Rotary, Marten’s Fresh, Grisamore Farms, Schrader Farm Meat Market, Auburn Correctional Facility, Cayuga Correctional Facility, the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Community Garden, STEP’s and Seneca Falls Backpack Program are about more than just getting fresh, local products into the hands of more people. They are revolutionary in building a path to a brighter, food-secure future and empowering one another to be better able to contribute to our communities.
These meaningful partnerships exist in even the unlikeliest of places. CAP’s Grow an Extra Row campaign is transforming gardeners everywhere into food security advocates. By simply planting an extra row or two in existing gardens, we are receiving much-needed extra produce that can be redistributed throughout our network. Due to the kindness of our neighbors in their home gardens, our Head Start program’s garden and agricultural partners — including Willard Farm Project and Rose Valley Organic Farm, who have designated land to grow produce specifically for food recovery — it is making an impact. “We need to produce the best food we can, for everyone,” said David Stern of Rose Valley Organic Farm. “This helps pantries provide good, fresh local produce to their consumers.”
For CAP’s Food Recovery Program, working with others is an amazing opportunity to approach the evolving challenges associated with hunger and create systemic change that can empower people to live happier, healthier lives. To learn more about our efforts and how you can get involved, or even grow an extra row, contact Chris Ehlers, food security director, at (315) 255-1703 ext. 109 or email cehlers@caphelps.org.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.