CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Local food security a team effort

Since its inception, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Food Recovery Program has been a force in tackling food insecurity and addressing emerging challenges through innovation and thoughtful collaboration. Over the past year, we have been flooded with images of long lines at food pantries, often only seen in history books, that have brought the largely hidden issue of hunger to the forefront. For some, it's no longer just the homeless man visiting the soup kitchen, it is hard-working families and individuals simply struggling to make ends meet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members. It’s a complex problem that does not exist in isolation and though closely related to poverty, not all people living below the poverty line experience food insecurity, and people living above the poverty line are often affected. Evidenced by staggering statistics, in June 2020, roughly four months into the pandemic, food insecurity in the U.S. had doubled overall and tripled among households with children.