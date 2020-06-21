CAP Cayuga/Seneca: No Taste for Community Action this summer, but need for support remains

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca joins the long list of local businesses and organizations announcing event cancellations with our summer fundraiser, Taste for Community Action. This July would have marked our 25th year of hosting an evening celebration of community action and the individuals and businesses who make what we do possible. It’s the agency's largest fundraiser of the year and provides a critical stream of revenue to support our programming. Like many other nonprofits, CAP is now facing a major hit at a time when the need for services is increasing.
CAP serves 7,000 low-income, unduplicated individuals in rural Cayuga and Seneca Counties each year through close to 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis.
COVID-19 is creating an evolving situation with potentially devastating impacts for those living in poverty and those whose lives have been disrupted by closures, job loss and sickness. CAP is seeing an increase in the number of individuals and families in need of assistance, including a growing number of individuals utilizing the food pantry to address immediate needs. In the coming weeks and months, we anticipate a surge in the number of unduplicated individuals requesting comprehensive services. A shift in resources and strategies will be necessary to adapt and adjust our response and ongoing recovery efforts.
CAP uniquely understands the economic consequences on our local community and will continue to work to minimize the impact. However, a significant loss of discretionary revenue at a time when the need for unrestricted allocation of dollars increases will be felt throughout the agency’s portfolio of programs. The flexibility of fundraising dollars allows the focus to remain squarely on the well-being, safety and stability of individuals and families by providing assistance with car payments, car repairs, childcare, transportation, purchasing phones minutes and moving expenses, especially for victims of domestic violence. Donations fund the Head Start Backpack program that provides food to children and their families in need on the weekends. They support the Mobile Food Pantry, where demand has tripled since March and provides necessities not covered through grant funding to families in crisis.
The mission of CAP Cayuga/Seneca is to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security. We have talked about our 55-year history over the last few months and how our unique approach to tackling poverty and inequality was born. CAP is a frontline resource that was built to respond to crisis situations. We are committed to effectively responding to the recovery from COVID-19 while also continuing to address the systemic inequality faced by persons of color, who are in many cases, workers with low incomes and live in neighborhoods that were already struggling and are suffering great physical, economic and social harm.
Together, our community will rebuild, heal and come out the other side of this crisis stronger. We will continue to seek grant funding to meet local needs, but we continue to need the help of our community. Working together, with our partners and collaborating with businesses and organizations will help ensure services remain active and responsive. But community giving is key to filling voids and meeting demands. And now at this moment in time, a gift to CAP Cayuga/Seneca will matter more than it ever has. We thank you for your previous gifts and your consideration of future giving.
To learn more about how you can help, visit caphelps.org or contact Jennifer Rossi, marketing and development director, at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca
