CAP Cayuga/Seneca: No Taste for Community Action this summer, but need for support remains

CAP uniquely understands the economic consequences on our local community and will continue to work to minimize the impact. However, a significant loss of discretionary revenue at a time when the need for unrestricted allocation of dollars increases will be felt throughout the agency’s portfolio of programs. The flexibility of fundraising dollars allows the focus to remain squarely on the well-being, safety and stability of individuals and families by providing assistance with car payments, car repairs, childcare, transportation, purchasing phones minutes and moving expenses, especially for victims of domestic violence. Donations fund the Head Start Backpack program that provides food to children and their families in need on the weekends. They support the Mobile Food Pantry, where demand has tripled since March and provides necessities not covered through grant funding to families in crisis.