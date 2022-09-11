CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Overcoming obstacles to breast cancer screening

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is proud to welcome Upstate University Hospital’s Mobile Mammography Van to our Auburn office on Thursday, Oct. 6. The mobile mammography program was started through New York State’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, and continues with the support of Upstate University Hospital. The program aim is to get rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, effecting one in eight women. It’s also the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms — X-rays of the breasts — are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

When Executive Director Laurie Piccolo received a call from the Upstate Cancer Center regarding bringing the mammography van to CAP Cayuga/Seneca, she didn’t have to think about the answer. In January 2021, Laurie was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer that was detected during a routine mammogram, and she believes every woman that is eligible for a mammogram should receive one. Many women missed their screenings during COVID and this is an opportunity for insured and uninsured women to take part in an annual exam.

The mammography van is equipped with a state-of -the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing room and a waiting room. To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older, have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems. To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call (315) 464-2588 or visit www.upstate.edu/noexcuses.

We encourage you to share with your friends, family and co-workers who are eligible and help them get screened. The Mobile Mammography Van welcomes insured and uninsured women.

In other CAP news:

• September is Hunger Action Month, an opportunity to raise awareness and take action in the fight against hunger. CAP has an amazing network of emergency food providers in neighborhoods throughout Cayuga County working hard to end hunger through innovation and compassion. Record inflation is causing demand to increase and putting families in challenging situations where they are making the difficult decision between paying for much needed necessities and purchasing food. Food providers are also facing challenges in keeping the shelves stocked. We will spend the month shining the spotlight on the people who help feed our neighbors, the resources available in our communities, and encouraging action to get that much closer to ending hunger. A few easy ways you can make an impactful difference is by donating money, food or giving your gift of time to your local neighborhood food pantry. The majority of these programs rely on volunteer support, including CAP’s two food pantries, Mobile Food Delivery and Food Recovery Programs. Spending a few hours a month volunteering can make an enormous difference for the families we serve. To learn more and find out how you can get involved, call CAP Food Security Director Chris Ehlers at (315) 255-1703 ext. 109 or email cehlers@caphelps.org.

• We are also looking ahead to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. To kick things off we will be participating in the Riot Run 5K at Prison City Brewery on Sept. 24. For the last four years, we have been fortunate to be chosen as Prison City’s Charity partner with proceeds benefiting CAP’s Domestic Violence Program. The race is an incredible, engaging day for our community filled with family friendly activities. Visit greatamericanbreweryruns.com/riot-run-5k to learn more, register or make a donation. Our Annual Wear Purple Day Rally will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 on the steps of the Cayuga County Courthouse at noon. We invite you to join us as we support survivors and encourage action to end domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, our confidential Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

• CAP’s Head Start is currently enrolling for the 2022-2023 program year. Head Start is a comprehensive child development program for income eligible children ages 3-5 and their families. The program provides health, nutrition, education, disability and family services at no charge. The Agency’s Head Start Program partners with local school districts to offer Universal pre-kindergarten in coordination with Head Start services. Early Head Start promotes healthy prenatal outcomes for pregnant women, enhances the development of the very young child and promotes healthy family functioning. If you are interested in learning more or would like to register your child, call (315) 252-0038 or visit caphelps.org.