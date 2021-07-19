CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Pandemic an opportunity to rethink poverty

“Poverty is a very complicated issue, but feeding a child isn’t." — Jeff Bridges
Over the last 18 months, it has been a necessity for us at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca to make time to find the light among the darkness. Even through all the challenges, we often don’t have to look far. It is in the incredible bravery and kindness of our clients, many of whom are experiencing unimaginable suffering of their own, and in the people who worked with us and walked beside us to ensure we were able to compassionately meet the increased demand in services. We firmly believe that out of crisis comes incredible opportunity for systemic change.
The pandemic opened the door for an often uncomfortable, but necessary conversation to begin about the complexities of poverty. The often-misguided public perception about poverty affects how important fighting poverty is and the effectiveness of strategies addressing it. CAP continually seeks to reframe the narrative and in the middle of an economic crisis, we find ourselves as a community, state and nation with the perfect opportunity to truly discuss and react to systemic issues that continue to keep us from achieving financial and social equity. On a local level, we have strengthened and developed new and existing partnerships and have been able to implement innovative programming to connect people to vital and critical services they need. We have developed deeper relationships that will allow us to collectively push forward to build a more resilient community. And with a renewed focus nationally, we are finally seeing encouraging momentum, new approaches and dedicated resources to transform our efforts to eradicate poverty.
When schools were forced to shut down last March, the severity of childhood hunger was brightly illuminated. One in six children faced the reality of an extended break from school without a reliable source of weekday meals. It’s a heavy burden to bear, the dread of frequent hunger and the panic of not knowing when they may eat again. We can write an essay on the effects of childhood hunger and the demographic, geographical and racial disparities, and how even brief periods like summertime can permanently inhibit a child’s mental, physical and emotional development. Ending hunger is a monumental task and as a local, grassroots, anti-poverty agency, CAP Cayuga/Seneca uniquely understands the needs of our community and will continue to spark action to catalyze bigger efforts to make a measurable impact. On the national level, efforts to expand the SNAP program, pandemic electronic benefit transfer system improvements, the federal Child Tax Credit and legislation currently pending could make the difference between children continuing to go to bed hungry when school is out and children having the food they need to learn, grow and thrive.
Locally, addressing childhood hunger and overall family stability has been part of CAP’s portfolio since our earliest days. Our Head Start program employs an arsenal of strategies to empower children and families with a foundation for a lifetime of food security. Our Food Recovery Program has worked hard over the last year to expand critical partnerships, implement innovative new programming and continually seek funding to increase the amount of healthy, nutritious food available in our community. Our schools, community agencies, businesses and individuals have been a beacon of hope, stepping up to provide food and resources when it was needed most, and continuing to be part of meaningful conversations to employ and develop strategies to treat the causes of childhood hunger in our community. Even with these incredible efforts, we still need to keep the focus squarely on hunger and food security issues for our neighbors.
It truly takes a village and with your help we can make a measurable difference that allow more children to be safe, nourished and have the opportunity to live up to their full potential. Here are a few easy ways you can help:
Spread awareness about summer meal programs within Cayuga County and programs and services available at CAP to help ensure they receive the food they need.
Give your time to CAP or a local food pantry, help sort and pack and assist with mobile deliveries. CAP relies on the support of volunteers to meet the rising need and even a small amount of time makes a huge difference.
Give financially or grow an extra row of produce in your garden to donate and help us eliminate hunger.
To learn more about how you can help fight hunger in our community, contact Chris Ehlers, CAP’s Food Security Director at 315-255-1703 ext.109 or email cehlers@caphelps.org.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.