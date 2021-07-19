CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Pandemic an opportunity to rethink poverty

When schools were forced to shut down last March, the severity of childhood hunger was brightly illuminated. One in six children faced the reality of an extended break from school without a reliable source of weekday meals. It’s a heavy burden to bear, the dread of frequent hunger and the panic of not knowing when they may eat again. We can write an essay on the effects of childhood hunger and the demographic, geographical and racial disparities, and how even brief periods like summertime can permanently inhibit a child’s mental, physical and emotional development. Ending hunger is a monumental task and as a local, grassroots, anti-poverty agency, CAP Cayuga/Seneca uniquely understands the needs of our community and will continue to spark action to catalyze bigger efforts to make a measurable impact. On the national level, efforts to expand the SNAP program, pandemic electronic benefit transfer system improvements, the federal Child Tax Credit and legislation currently pending could make the difference between children continuing to go to bed hungry when school is out and children having the food they need to learn, grow and thrive.