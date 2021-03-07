CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Programs remove obstacles to employment opportunities

“We finally got a chance at a fresh start that we weren’t sure would be possible, and that has all been thanks to you.” — Jamie, Employment Pathways Program participant
Jamie’s journey through Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca’s Employment Pathways Program has brought him and his family an opportunity for a better life that he thought was largely out of reach. His story is similar to so many individuals whom we have had the privilege of serving for the past 56 years — a drive to succeed, full of motivation and aptitude, but faced with the dimensions of poverty that are now becoming all too common due to the devastating financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In both good and bad economic times, so many individuals who want to work simply cannot due to barriers that complicate their ability to find and keep a good, quality paying job. Roadblocks to opportunity are numerous: transportation, child care, lack of education or training, physical and/or mental health limitations, addiction, criminal background, homelessness, limited or unstable work histories, and more. Some individuals lack soft skills or formal work experience to make them competitive enough to get selected for an interview, or simply live in concentrated areas of poverty with limited opportunity and networks.
CAP’s employment programs provide evidenced-based workforce development solutions that focus on helping participants overcome barriers through individualized services, including intensive case management, skills training, flexible subsidies for schooling, transportation, child care and a menu of holistic supports to ensure long-term success. We empower individuals to build a sustainable pathway to growth, opportunity and economic mobility. For Jamie, housing instability and lack of transportation were keeping him from moving forward. Through CAP’s Employment Pathways Program, the barriers were clearly identified and achievable goals were set and implemented through program and agency supports. Through a one-time rental assistance subsidy and a workable plan to ensure reliable transportation to and from work, he had obstacles removed that made that fresh start he once thought impossible a reality.
Over the last several months, we have helped an individual whose job responsibilities drastically changed due to COVID-19 receive his driver's license in order to stay employed and continue contributing financially to his family. We helped a college student who became overwhelmed with online learning and isolation find a new career path to keep her from falling through the cracks, and in turn ensured her stability and mental health. We were able to help a woman terminated from two jobs because of COVID-19 confusion and the inability to work remotely enter a certified nursing assistant program where she has succeeded and thrived and is set to pursue the licensed practical nurse program in the fall. We have connected individuals with no work history and disabled individuals to employers through work experiences that have allowed them to find and maintain meaningful full-time employment.
Throughout the past year, we have found new and innovative ways to serve our existing customers as well as individuals and families who found themselves in need of assistance as the pandemic impacted their lives. We have evaluated our programming and rededicated resources, securing funding for additional programming that includes a paid work experience program for Employment Pathways participants and transportation services for health and wellness visits, to and from work, trainings and other work-related functions. What we have seen through our employment programs is just how productive employment opportunities empower people to change their lives, and the importance of implementing thoughtful, inclusive strategies to support individuals living in poverty and those impacted by a pandemic of epic proportions. We look forward to helping so many more people get the fresh start they deserve.
For more information about our employment programs, email etortorici@caphelps.org.
We are also actively seeking volunteers for many of our programs, including our Volunteer Transportation Program that helps remove an often insurmountable obstacle to employment. Drivers have the unique opportunity to not only make an impact in the lives of others, but earn money through mileage reimbursement. We are following stringent COVID protocols to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers, customers and staff. For more information on how you can make a difference, call (315) 255-1703 or email rward@caphelps.org.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.