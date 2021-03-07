CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Programs remove obstacles to employment opportunities

“We finally got a chance at a fresh start that we weren’t sure would be possible, and that has all been thanks to you.” — Jamie, Employment Pathways Program participant

Jamie’s journey through Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca’s Employment Pathways Program has brought him and his family an opportunity for a better life that he thought was largely out of reach. His story is similar to so many individuals whom we have had the privilege of serving for the past 56 years — a drive to succeed, full of motivation and aptitude, but faced with the dimensions of poverty that are now becoming all too common due to the devastating financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In both good and bad economic times, so many individuals who want to work simply cannot due to barriers that complicate their ability to find and keep a good, quality paying job. Roadblocks to opportunity are numerous: transportation, child care, lack of education or training, physical and/or mental health limitations, addiction, criminal background, homelessness, limited or unstable work histories, and more. Some individuals lack soft skills or formal work experience to make them competitive enough to get selected for an interview, or simply live in concentrated areas of poverty with limited opportunity and networks.

