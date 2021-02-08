CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Raising awareness of dating violence among teens

Over the course of a class period, “In Their Shoes” sparks discussion, increases awareness and encourages students to think about what they can do to help people in unhealthy relationships and to be in a healthy, fun and safe relationship themselves. They are presented with real-experiences of teens attempting to leave a relationship in a dangerous time, being called names or put down by a partner in text messages to illustrate how dating violence can begin in middle school or high school. Students follow prompts representing different responses to conflict and explore possible ways of seeking help like friends, family, counselors and law enforcement, receiving both support and rejection along the way. Most likely, someone in the room has gone through something similar. After the students move through the scenarios, CAP’s advocates are able to facilitate meaningful discussion of what an abusive relationship looks like and understanding the tough choices victims often face.