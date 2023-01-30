CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Raising awareness of domestic, teen dating violence

Each February, as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program works to inspire and support young people to build healthy relationships and create a culture without abuse. The national slogan this year is “Be About It," a continuation to last year's, “Talk About It."

Domestic violence is often seen as an adult topic, but relationship violence can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic standing, ethnicity, religion or culture. It does not discriminate. This year is about education, engagement and empowerment as young people are dealing with more stressors, including isolation, depression and financial struggles along with racial and gender inequity that is harmfully impacting self-confidence and relationships.

Of all of the struggles teens deal with during the coming-of-age years, setting a foundation for healthy relationships is among one of the most important educational topics. As it stands currently, one out of three females, one out of four males and one out of two nonbinary or transgender teens are victims of teen dating violence every year, according to the One Love Foundation.

Created in 2010, the One Love Foundation was formed to honor Yeardley Love, whose life was cut short at the hands of her boyfriend while attending the University of Virginia. The story of Yeardley Love is not a rare occurrence. Years of research have revealed that there is a definitive link between domestic violence and homicide. Many young people who abuse their teen partners do not have the ability to process negative emotions or feelings properly, making crimes of this nature all too common in all communities across the country. Many factors can motivate homicide and when teenagers are involved certain factors are more likely to cause violent behavior, including jealousy, breakups and rejection.

CAP and domestic violence programs across the county notice the obvious trend from teen dating violence to intimate partner violence as teens become adults. Our focus is on teaching more young people about relationships and, with the help of our partner agencies and national foundations such as One Love, we can educate students about healthy and unhealthy relationships well before they become victims. It is crucial to "Be About It": be about education, be about empowerment and be about safety.

One of the most impactful components of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month education for CAP’s advocates is a revolutionary interactive tool “In Their Shoes," developed by the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and implemented in classrooms across the country. It gives advocates the opportunity to use real stories about teen dating to teach local students how to recognize abusive relationships in peer groups. Educators or community groups interested in scheduling presentations about teen dating violence can call me at (315) 255-1703 ext. 144 or slazzaro@caphelps.org.

Join us on Feb. 7 for Wear Orange Day to raise awareness, show support and let young people know that help is available. We can start a conversation just by wearing orange, taking a picture and sharing it on social media. CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program is also collaborating with the Zonta Club of Auburn and Cayuga Community College to hold an interactive, empowering event for students and parents in February. Statistics show that teen dating violence is becoming increasingly common, and only a third of teens who experience dating violence ever tell anyone about the abuse. Spreading awareness allows us to let those experiencing abuse know they are not alone and that help is available, including CAP’s 24-hour confidential domestic hotline at (315) 255-6221. We will also be sharing important information throughout the month that will educate and empower our youth and our community to enable us to work together to break the cycle. Be sure to follow us at facebook.com/cayugaseneca.

We envision a community free of domestic and sexual violence, and together we can make that vision a reality. To get involved, request educational materials or volunteer with CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 143 or visit caphelps.org.

Unhealthy or abusive relationships take on many forms; below are common warning signs:

• Using insults, intimidation or humiliation

• Extreme jealousy, insecurity or controlling behavior

• Isolation from friends and family

• Unwanted sexual contact of any kind

• Explosive temper or unusual moodiness

• Constantly monitoring social media activities or location

• Invasions of privacy; showing up unannounced

• Leaving unwanted items, gifts or flowers

• Abusing alcohol or drugs

• Threatening or causing physical violence; scratches, bruises