Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca has begun a Community Needs Assessment.
A comprehensive look at needs, concerns, service gaps and assets in the community, the assessment will help provide the agency direction as it plans, evaluates and develops programs to better meet the needs of the community, particularly low-income individuals and families.
The agency is currently asking both community members and partners to complete surveys, which will be open until April 7.
The community member survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/QTFLJHX.
The community partner survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/QMVD29S.
For more information, visit caphelps.org.