CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Take action for community action

Our monthly columns serve as a way to share with you what we do at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and the impact our life-changing programs and services have in the community. We are grateful to be able to share countless stories of success, growth and opportunity and the amazing people who make up our community action network and their selfless contributions to making the impossible possible. In sharing our story, we hope to inspire those who need help to seek it and those who could give help to give it. Today, we are asking you to take a few minutes to read, share our message and join us to take action to ensure CAP has the ability to continue to provide needed comprehensive, critical services throughout the duration of this pandemic.

A few months ago, it was incredibly difficult to see a light at the end of the tunnel. The fear, uncertainty and hopelessness were overwhelming. CAP was proud to provide a light in the midst of that darkness for struggling individuals and families. From tangibles like food, diapers and shelter to support and critical lifelines, our programs were able to quickly adapt to remain fully operational. We helped current customers through the most difficult of times, but also saw so many new faces who found themselves vulnerable from the impact of COVID-19.