CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Take action for community action

Our monthly columns serve as a way to share with you what we do at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and the impact our life-changing programs and services have in the community. We are grateful to be able to share countless stories of success, growth and opportunity and the amazing people who make up our community action network and their selfless contributions to making the impossible possible. In sharing our story, we hope to inspire those who need help to seek it and those who could give help to give it. Today, we are asking you to take a few minutes to read, share our message and join us to take action to ensure CAP has the ability to continue to provide needed comprehensive, critical services throughout the duration of this pandemic.
A few months ago, it was incredibly difficult to see a light at the end of the tunnel. The fear, uncertainty and hopelessness were overwhelming. CAP was proud to provide a light in the midst of that darkness for struggling individuals and families. From tangibles like food, diapers and shelter to support and critical lifelines, our programs were able to quickly adapt to remain fully operational. We helped current customers through the most difficult of times, but also saw so many new faces who found themselves vulnerable from the impact of COVID-19.
Thanks to the leadership in New York state in combating COVID-19 early on, that light at the end of the tunnel has become much more visible. Businesses are reopening, people are getting back to work, our schools are working hard to ensure our students can safely return to the classroom and people are out and about, safely, easing the crippling social isolation that we experienced for months. The light is more visible, but there is still no clear path to the other side of this pandemic. The impact on our community is still ever-changing and so many people are still hurting, financially and emotionally. COVID-19 has no bounds. CAP’s response continues to adapt to community needs, ensuring we can provide that immediate safety net, but also provide the tools and resources needed to ensure long-term stability and growth. But our ability to provide these services, to be an effective safety net in the face of a crisis, is being threatened.
On July 6, Gov. Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.48, suspending Articles 11-A and 11-B of the state finance law for prompt payment and contracting, leaving 48 state-funded Community Action Agencies in a position of chaos. We have received confirmation that contracts are delayed and payments are being withheld by 20% to several programs. Healthy Families Cayuga/Seneca provides new and expecting families with critical support and comprehensive services that build resiliency, improve outcomes and improve school readiness in children. The program is now receiving 20% less in state reimbursements and the contract renewal that was to begin Sept. 1 is unlikely to happen until October. CAP’s Kinship Care Program that serves caregivers raising non-biological children who cannot safely live with their parents has been cut by 20%. The Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program that supports CAP’s food pantries, mobile pantry, Head Start Backpack Program and Food Recovery Program has been without an awarded contract since June 30. We anticipate this to be just the start of funding cuts that could adversely impact the agency.
We understand that the governor must make tough choices, but we implore him to not do so at the expense of our most vulnerable. We are now at a crucial juncture. CAP Cayuga/Seneca is facing a tremendous loss of discretionary revenue coupled with the uncertainty of state funding — all at a time when our services are needed more than ever. We have joined forces with the state’s network of Community Action Agencies to ask the governor to rescind Executive Order 202.48, and we need your help. You can add your voice to our campaign to tell our state representatives to "Value the Vulnerable" and ensure CAP has the resources needed to continue our work for you, your friends and family. There is strength in numbers, and together we can make a difference.
Please visit valuethevulnerable.org to learn more and send a message to our state legislators through a form that clearly and concisely pleads our case. We need them them to stand tall and be a strong, forceful voice for us in Albany. If you have any questions or want to find more ways you can get involved, please call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or email jrossi@caphelps.org. Please take action today!
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
