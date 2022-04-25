CAP Cayuga/Seneca: The essence of community action

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca celebrates 58 years of connecting individuals and families to approaches that help them succeed through innovative programing designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Whether our neighbors are experiencing a temporary setback or have been priced out of affordable housing, too many struggle to achieve a good quality of life.

In Cayuga County, 11.7% of individuals live in poverty, with the highest concentration in the city of Auburn (12.8%), and even more are just one missed paycheck away from hardship. Throughout our history, our portfolio of programs has evolved in response to customers' and the community’s most pressing needs. From our earliest days with a staff of three and an $86,000 federal grant to administer services, to today with a staff of over 150 and a $10.4 million budget, our commitment to empowering those seeking assistance to achieve and sustain economic security is unwavering.

We learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that even though we have been a resource in the community for five decades, there were still many people who either needed help or wanted to help and were not sure where to turn. Community action encourages and works best when we have “maximum feasible participation” to drive our vision, mission and delivery of programs and services. Our tripartite board of directors is made up of equal parts local private sector, public sector and low-income community representatives. The structure brings together community leaders from each of these areas to collaborate on developing responses to local needs. Under their compassionate, practical and resourceful leadership, CAP is able to implement objectives and strategies to equip vulnerable populations with the tools and potential for becoming self-sufficient.

The agency subscribes to a theory of change as the foundation for how programs and services lead to intermediate and long-term outcomes relative to our mission and goals. We implement mutually reinforcing, impactful activities that stabilize, support and engage our community more deeply to make the most out of resources available. CAP’s core funding is supplied through the federal Community Services Block Grant. It provides for a flexible, local investment in services to address the causes and conditions of poverty experienced here in our community. By adding to and altering government programs’ “one-size fits all programming," we can provide those we serve with the right mix of assistance, encouragement and incentives to become self-sufficient.

When an individual or family faces a crisis, which we have seen far too often over the last several years, we are able to respond quickly with targeted forms of assistance appropriate to the situation, which may include the mobilization of far-reaching in-house programming, our private sector partners, our robust network of service providers, local organizations, volunteers and donors. We have the capacity to promptly stabilize a family and avoid long-term consequence of costly dependency with the ability to sustain long-term involvement in a family’s progress to self-sufficiency.

What is unique about our agency is that resources of all kinds are integrated in combination to solve community and individual problems. We manage public and private resources, serving 7,000 low-income individuals annually. Under the guidance of our board, CAP prides itself on being efficient stewards of the resources entrusted to our agency and utilizes them to provide comprehensive, effective services to our customers. Community action prioritizes prevention, addresses the causes of poverty, involves community, improves community, creates opportunity, and delivers an effective coordinated response to our customers, fostering long-term involvement that provides for economic opportunity for all.

As we recognize Community Action Month in May, we are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the successes of our customers, their courage to seek help and the network of amazing people who change people’s lives. To learn more about CAP and the transformational work of community action, visit caphelps.org.

Tickets are still available for the Return of the Lake Dance on Saturday, May 7. There will be live music from Allegro, food from Villano’s Food Truck, Phat Kat Tacos and Classic Cones, a wine and beer cash bar featuring Prison City Brewing, and a livestream of the Kentucky Derby. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at caphelps.org/lake-dance or at 89 York St., Mondays through Fridays. All ticket proceeds benefit agency programming.

Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.

