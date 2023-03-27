Shaquille O’Neal and "Sesame Street" have a pretty neat bond with the over 350 children enrolled in Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Head Start program. A comprehensive, multi-generational approach to meeting the needs of young children and their families through education, health services, family involvement and wrap-around supports has served 37 million children nationwide, with proud alumni O’Neal among them. "Sesame Street," a treasured institution, was funded at its inception through federal Head Start dollars with a mission to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder through groundbreaking educational and social impact programming critical to early childhood development. For over five decades, "Sesame Street" has helped children learn, grow and build resilience right along CAP’s Head Start program for countless Cayuga County children and their families.

What started locally as an eight-week demonstration program in 1969 intended as a catch-up summer school program to teach low-income children in a few weeks what they needed to know to start elementary school expanded into a year-round culturally responsive, comprehensive health, nutrition and education model built on evidenced-based practices. Serving pregnant women and children ages 5 and younger throughout Cayuga County, Head Start is a true contributor to long-term impacts and health benefits for both local children and their families struggling with poverty and other socioeconomic challenges to achieve their goals. Head Start plays a transformative role across two generations. The Head Start advantage is the individual opportunity to thrive in a safe, stable, nurturing space that puts children and families on the path to success in school, in work and in life. We have been incredibly fortunate to have some of the most amazing educators, staff, engaged parents and donors who have shaped our program and provided invaluable resources and opportunities for countless families to grow and thrive despite overwhelming disadvantage.

Head Start is currently enrolling children for the 2023-2024 program year and actively recruiting staff in a variety of positions in and out of the classroom. Children who participate in Head Start receive a multitude of benefits. These advantages appear immediately and last a lifetime, and even have effects on other generations. By the end of their time in the program, children make progress in language, literacy and math, receive improved social-emotional and cognitive development, receive improved behavioral outcomes, and are more ready for school. They have increased access to medical and dental care and develop healthy eating patterns. Head Start offers families a sense of belonging, a myriad of support services for growth, the opportunity to have a voice in the program and resources that produce positive parenting outcomes.

The premise of Head Start is simple: Every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, has the ability to reach their full potential. It’s because of our amazing, creative staff that the program has touched thousands of lives over the years, many with over three decades of experience. Sharon Simmons, a Head Start teacher aide, said of her time at Head Start, “I have worked for CAP Head Start for 39 years. It was the best decision I made for both me and my family. This job is beneficial because it taught me both positive ways to parent and educate children.”

To learn more about Head Start, or to enroll your child, call (315) 252-0038 or visit caphelps.org. Families who receive SNAP benefits are now eligible to enroll their children no matter their household income. A list of meaningful open job opportunities is also available on our website. They come with a host of generous benefits and the ability to make a lifechanging difference, especially in the early years of a child’s life that can have an incredible effect on their future.

CAP is in the early stages of developing our community needs assessment, a comprehensive look at needs, concerns, service gaps and assets in our community. It will help provide direction in planning, program evaluation and development to better meet the needs of our community. We are asking for valuable input from community members to enhance our ability to better address the concerns of low-income families and individuals. We encourage you to take a few minutes to complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/QTFLJHX. The information we gather will play a pivotal role in improving strategies and allocation of resources that will make for a more resilient community.

CAP’s annual Bottoms Up Diaper Drive, part of our Child Abuse Awareness Month campaign in April, is seeking donations of diapers (all sizes) and wipes. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, and to learn about the impact of your donation, please visit caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703.