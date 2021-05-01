CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Three stories of local community action

Fifty-six years ago, the founders of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca set out to illuminate the realities of income inequality and redefine the outdated, hurtful images personified on television that were too often counterproductive in creating meaningful policy solutions to challenge poverty. Community Action was a revolutionary approach for neighborhoods across the United States to implement specialized programming based on local need, not a one-size-fits-all approach ground in perceptions and myths.

Just as important now as it was back then, there is still an urgent need to reframe the conversation on poverty, to really understand the struggles of others and for us to share our own struggles openly to effectively offer solutions toward positive change. CAP’s services are thoughtfully developed and coordinated, enhanced and offered to address the root causes of poverty and to ultimately move individuals and families, just like you and me, to self-sufficiency. We rely on the diverse perspectives of both community members and local officials to guide community change. And we pride ourselves on a truly evidenced-based approach.