CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Three stories of local community action

Fifty-six years ago, the founders of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca set out to illuminate the realities of income inequality and redefine the outdated, hurtful images personified on television that were too often counterproductive in creating meaningful policy solutions to challenge poverty. Community Action was a revolutionary approach for neighborhoods across the United States to implement specialized programming based on local need, not a one-size-fits-all approach ground in perceptions and myths.
Just as important now as it was back then, there is still an urgent need to reframe the conversation on poverty, to really understand the struggles of others and for us to share our own struggles openly to effectively offer solutions toward positive change. CAP’s services are thoughtfully developed and coordinated, enhanced and offered to address the root causes of poverty and to ultimately move individuals and families, just like you and me, to self-sufficiency. We rely on the diverse perspectives of both community members and local officials to guide community change. And we pride ourselves on a truly evidenced-based approach.
We hear arresting stories every day from mothers and fathers, from men, women and children who humble us, take our breath away and remind us that our destiny is shared and we are stronger when we work together. Inherent in each of us are common values and goals: to be able to provide for our families, live in healthy and thriving communities and watch our children move forward in life. The essence of community action and the driving force behind the work we do at CAP every day is advancing equity as a response to the complexities of poverty. May is Community Action Month, a time to celebrate our history, our impact and empower our neighbors toward action and involvement by sharing deeply personal, real stories of poverty.
The tipping point for Antonio was unforeseen consequences due to COVID-19. He was unable to work because, like so many of us, he needed to stay home to care for his young daughter. With his earning potential diminished, it set off a host of obstacles that threatened his family’s economic stability. He came to CAP not looking for a handout, but for support and resources to lift himself up. Through the agency’s Rapid Rehousing Program, he received short-term housing assistance and help to build a long-term sustainable financial plan. He worked with CAP’s employment services to obtain a full-time job, utilizing a host of services that connect unemployed and underemployed individuals with quality job opportunities. Through his employment, he received much more than just a paycheck. Antonio developed relationships with his coworkers, a sense of comradery and a connection to his community that fosters the confidence he needs to grow and thrive.
Jane, an elderly woman who was in an abusive situation, had the courage to reach out for help knowing it meant leaving her whole life behind and moving miles away from the only home she knew. With the help of advocates in our Domestic Violence Intervention Program, she received emergency shelter long enough to establish residency and was supported through the process of finding safe, stable, permanent housing. Through over 40 programs offered at CAP, advocates were able to provide needed supports to allow Jane to stabilize, achieve goals and become self-sufficient.
People tend to dip in and out of poverty due to unexpected obstacles, and for Rachel, circumstances beyond her control led to homelessness. With her children attending Head Start and Early Head Start, she was supported by staff who worked to develop a holistic approach to address her issues utilizing multiple programs. In a matter of time, she was able to secure safe, stable housing, enroll in classes to advance her career and build assets to purchase a vehicle. By removing stressors, Rachel was empowered to achieve mobility and begin building a better future she so badly wanted for her children.
Antonio, Jane and Rachel, and the stories still left to be told, are a critical component in defining the challenges of poverty, helping break down economic barriers and empowering us toward action and involvement, which is community action at its best. We encourage you to take some time this month to get to know CAP, explore the realities of income inequality in our neighborhoods and share your ideas to create hope and opportunity. Visit caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703 to learn more.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.