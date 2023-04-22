In 2022, volunteers provided 23,902 hours of service to Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca. Their gift of time, their skill and their ability to meaningfully help us advance our mission and expand capacity for program delivery impacts thousands of individuals and families in need. Volunteers are the backbone of our agency; they lend their expertise on our board of directors and Head Start Policy Council, participate in fundraising campaigns and special events, enable us to administer programs like CAP Closet, Christmas Elf and transportation services, and often work in roles that provide critical services to our clients. We are inspired by their selflessness, passion, commitment and influence on our work. April is National Volunteer Month, a time to recognize these individuals who actively support our community and whose efforts are truly lifechanging. While we are incredibly grateful to our volunteers all year long, we are proud to honor them and celebrate their tremendous contributions during this time.

Over the last few years, volunteers have been instrumental in allowing us to meet an increase in demand for services in over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. Through some significant challenges, funding cuts and limited resources, the value of volunteerism has never been higher. Mark Heroux started volunteering at CAP in September 2021, a blessing to the agency at a time when our ability to deliver food through our Mobile Food Pantry was stretched thin. Mobile deliveries provide healthy nutritious food to vulnerable populations, including seniors, disabled individuals, veterans, individuals recovering from hospital stays, individuals and families in shelters or hotels, and people in need without transportation, especially in rural areas throughout Cayuga County. On average, over 200 deliveries are made per month, a number that has steadily increased since the start of the pandemic.

Mark has been active in the community for many years. A U.S. Navy veteran, he came to CAP through a connection he made with our food recovery supervisor, Kirk McCreary. He knew that there was an urgent need for mobile pantry drivers, and was up for the challenge. Two days a week, he spends hours packing food boxes and delivering food to residents throughout Cayuga County. Never one for accolades, he does it simply because he enjoys helping others. “I get way more out of it than I put into it,” he said. When Mark is at CAP, our staff feel his positive energy. It lightens our load and helps us provide opportunities for growth and economic security. He creates meaningful connections with clients that are lifechanging, shares kind words that are often much needed and connects them to other programs and services that are catalysts for economic mobility. He, like so many of our volunteers, is an advocate, a problem solver, full of energy and creativity that empowers others. When asked what he would say to someone who may want to get involved, Mark said “No. 1, it’s a lot of fun. No. 2, it’s enjoyable. It's something I look forward to every week, and others will too.”

CAP offers a diversified catalog of volunteer opportunities, flexible schedules and time commitments. The volunteer experience can be deeply rewarding and satisfying, and has a host of healing benefits while connecting you to our community. The events of the last few years have amplified the call for volunteers, and the need for kindness, decency and compassion has never been greater.

Our volunteer’s contributions are nothing short of transformational. From our drivers and our clerical, special events and food pantry volunteers to our board of directors and policy council, each one has amplified our voice, our mission and our reach, and created hope and opportunity for families living in poverty. "Thank you" will never be sufficient compensation. As we celebrate National Volunteer Month and the action takers and change makers doing amazing things in our community, we hope to inspire you to get involved. CAP has implemented protocols to protect the health and safety of volunteers, staff, clients and their families to make volunteerism more accessible, inclusive and impactful. A little bit of time truly makes a huge difference.

To learn more about CAP’s volunteer opportunities, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 141 or email volunteer@caphelps.org.