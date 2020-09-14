CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Volunteers give back and get something in return

For four years, David McKeon has provided more than just rides as a volunteer driver with Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca’s Medicaid Transportation Program. He has been a comforting presence in dark times, a friend, an ally, an advocate and a lifeline for so many. David averages about four hours a day in his own car to help individuals and families safely get to medical appointments alleviating physical, emotional and financial burdens.

And that he has. Sometimes it is just as simple as being a friendly face and providing reliable transportation to and from medical appointments, treatments and chemotherapy, and other times it becomes so much more. David has encountered people in crisis and never looked down on them or passed judgement. If he sees someone struggling, he becomes a compassionate listener, an advocate and facilitator of change. He fondly remembers a single mom he sensed was overwhelmed during their trip. He made her feel at ease, and she felt comfortable talking to him. He was able to refer her to other agency services, including the food pantry, CAP Closet and other assistance to provide stability and positive change. He has countless stories just like that one from his years of service, and the impact he is making is truly life-changing.