CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Volunteers give back and get something in return

“Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
For four years, David McKeon has provided more than just rides as a volunteer driver with Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca’s Medicaid Transportation Program. He has been a comforting presence in dark times, a friend, an ally, an advocate and a lifeline for so many. David averages about four hours a day in his own car to help individuals and families safely get to medical appointments alleviating physical, emotional and financial burdens.
Inspired by his father’s commitment to serve, David knew he was meant to carry on that legacy.
“My father’s work throughout the community changed the course of thousands of people’s lives. I am blessed to have the opportunity to follow in his path and hope I can change a few lives too,” he said.
And that he has. Sometimes it is just as simple as being a friendly face and providing reliable transportation to and from medical appointments, treatments and chemotherapy, and other times it becomes so much more. David has encountered people in crisis and never looked down on them or passed judgement. If he sees someone struggling, he becomes a compassionate listener, an advocate and facilitator of change. He fondly remembers a single mom he sensed was overwhelmed during their trip. He made her feel at ease, and she felt comfortable talking to him. He was able to refer her to other agency services, including the food pantry, CAP Closet and other assistance to provide stability and positive change. He has countless stories just like that one from his years of service, and the impact he is making is truly life-changing.
“I get more out of experience then they do," he said. We are so grateful for David and all of CAP’s volunteers.
David is not alone in giving back and getting something in return. Volunteers make an immeasurable difference in the lives of others, and there is no question that they are the backbone of our agency. But research has shown that volunteering is also beneficial to your health and well-being. With so much going on in our daily lives, and the uncertainty of the last few months, there is no better time to get involved and make a difference. The agency has safely welcomed back many of our regular volunteers who spent time at home due to the restrictions of COVID-19, and is hoping to inspire more compassionate individuals to fill a critical role in helping our community recover and rebuild.
If you enjoy driving and meeting new people, we have rewarding opportunities to fit any schedule. We are seeking drivers to provide coordinated transportation solutions to ensure consistent access to health care and provide meaningful support for individuals to obtain and sustain employment and manage their daily lives without a car or limited access to public transportation. CAP’s Volunteer Medicaid Transportation Program provides rides to Medicaid recipients to medical appointments. Drivers use their own vehicle to provide transportation and receive mileage reimbursement at the IRS rate of $.575. We offer flexible schedules and routes in both Cayuga and Seneca counties.
We provide transportation to Cayuga County non-Medicaid recipients to health and wellness appointments and employment-related travel, including but not limited to work, continuing education, training, agency appointments and child care facilities. Mileage reimbursement and flexible schedules and routes are available.
CAP’s Mobile Food Pantry has seen a surge in demand for food delivery for homebound and isolated individuals in Cayuga and Seneca counties since March. This program plays a critical role in fighting food insecurity and helps address hunger among our community’s most vulnerable population. You can make a huge impact with a small amount of time. Drive during your lunch hour or any day and time that fits your schedule, and deliveries are made with limited or no contact with customers.
The CAP Closet, a free clothing program in Auburn, is also in need of volunteers. The program provides clothing and small household items to Cayuga County residents and is completely volunteer-run. Opportunities include assisting shoppers, processing donations and data entry. The CAP Closet reopened in June following protocols to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers and customers.
We also offer a variety of opportunities in over 40 programs to fit your skills, interests and schedule. To learn more about volunteering at CAP, the CAP Closet or the food pantry, contact Caroline Fay at (315) 255-1703 ext. 141. To become a driver, contact Denise Nevidomsky at (315) 255-1703 ext. 222.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
