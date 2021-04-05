CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Volunteers still our heartbeat

Linda, a retired teacher, started volunteering in CAP’s food pantry two years ago and has been integral in implementing special programming, including Warm the Children and Christmas Elf. She transitioned to the CAP Closet last year and we could not be more grateful. She is wonderful with clients, donors and staff, and offers so many new ideas to help achieve greater impact. She is an amazing listener and instantly makes everyone that walks in the door feel special, especially children. “I was fortunate to have a wonderful home life, I was very blessed. I was a teacher for 35 years, so I had to keep going. I feel the need to be with people and help people.”

CAP serves more than 7,000 individuals annually through over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. We have a diversified catalog of lifechanging volunteer opportunities, flexible schedules and time commitments. The volunteer experience can be deeply rewarding and satisfying, and has a host of healing benefits while connecting you to our community. COVID-19 has amplified the call for volunteers; the need for kindness, decency and compassion has never been greater.