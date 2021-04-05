CAP Cayuga/Seneca: Volunteers still our heartbeat

On any given Tuesday you can find Linda Beardsley effortlessly juggling a variety of tasks in the CAP Closet, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s volunteer-driven free clothing program. She exudes warmth and is often a bright light for vulnerable families seeking services. With nothing but kind words for everyone she encounters, Linda often creates meaningful connections with clients that are lifechanging. She goes above and beyond to help them find needed items, but also connects them to other programs and services that are catalysts for economic mobility.
Witnessing the impact and power of humanity coming together to create hope and opportunity is something we are fortunate to be a part of every day. Our volunteers are the heartbeat of CAP. Their contributions to our agency are nothing short of extraordinary. Volunteers apply their time, talents and voices in a shared commitment to achieving our mission: to cultivate a community where all people are respectfully supported and empowered to embrace opportunities for learning, growth and economic security. For 56 years, we have been an intentional, critical resource, initially focused on mobilizing the community to resolve basic needs issues for underserved people, including hunger and homelessness, while evolving over time to better address the complexities of poverty and inequality. CAP is what it is today because of the amazing people who have walked through our doors, selflessly giving their time, creativity and energy.
Linda, a retired teacher, started volunteering in CAP’s food pantry two years ago and has been integral in implementing special programming, including Warm the Children and Christmas Elf. She transitioned to the CAP Closet last year and we could not be more grateful. She is wonderful with clients, donors and staff, and offers so many new ideas to help achieve greater impact. She is an amazing listener and instantly makes everyone that walks in the door feel special, especially children. “I was fortunate to have a wonderful home life, I was very blessed. I was a teacher for 35 years, so I had to keep going. I feel the need to be with people and help people.”
CAP serves more than 7,000 individuals annually through over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. We have a diversified catalog of lifechanging volunteer opportunities, flexible schedules and time commitments. The volunteer experience can be deeply rewarding and satisfying, and has a host of healing benefits while connecting you to our community. COVID-19 has amplified the call for volunteers; the need for kindness, decency and compassion has never been greater.
A crisis is often a great motivator to spur action, to create change and find meaningful ways to be part of the recovery. We are seeing just that in two of our newer volunteers. Jim Kahn and Santo Brillati are helping fight food insecurity by graciously giving their time to help in CAP’s food pantry. Jim comes to us with a degree in food marketing and experience in corporate food companies. “I love being here, it's like coming home.” Santo was inspired to give his time after learning more about our agency and having a desire to make a difference. “I love being part of a team and working with people who have hunger issues. There is a lot of flexibility, but the key thing for me is feeding people. It’s great to see the difference I'm making in the community. I really love what I do.” The work they do behind the scenes is critical in helping us tackle food insecurity.
Our volunteers' contributions are nothing short of transformational. From our drivers and our clerical, special events and food pantry volunteers to our board of directors, each one has amplified our voice, our mission and our reach, creating hope and opportunity for families living in poverty. "Thank you" will never be sufficient compensation. As we celebrate National Volunteer Month and the action takers and change makers doing amazing things in our community, we hope to inspire you to get involved. CAP has implemented protocols to protect the health and safety of volunteers, staff, clients and their families to make volunteerism more accessible, inclusive and impactful. A little bit of time truly makes a huge difference.
To learn more about CAP’s volunteer opportunities, call 315-255-1703 or email volunteer@caphelps.org.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.