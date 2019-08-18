In May of this year, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca entered into an exciting new partnership with Wayne County Action Program to deliver the Weatherization Assistance Program here in Cayuga County. Management and contract oversight of the program was transferred to Wayne CAP. Administrative support is being provided right here at CAP for Cayuga County residents seeking assistance with lowering their energy burdens through energy efficiency upgrades and improvements.
CAP has offered weatherization assistance to low-income residents of Cayuga County since 1976, and through this partnership with Wayne CAP, eligible residents will continue to receive state-of-the-art energy conservation and health and safety services.
Wayne CAP has been providing weatherization services since 1978 and began providing services to Ontario County residents in 2002. Between the two counties, Wayne CAP served 148 homes last year.
It is not uncommon for our most vulnerable community members to pay as much as 30% of their monthly income on utility bills. The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low-income families permanently reduce bills for heating and cooling by making their homes more energy-efficient, which in turn can provide an economic boost through lower energy costs and reduced arrearages.
Eligible clients will first participate in a comprehensive assessment of the home, including testing of all combustion appliances followed by recommendations for installations and retrofits, which can include:
• Refrigerator replacement;
• Furnace cleaning and tuning, repair or replacement;
• Window and door repair or replacement;
• Water heater testing, repair or replacement;
• Attic air-sealing and insulation;
• Sidewall insulation;
• Window and door weather stripping and sealing;
• Light bulb replacement;
• And rim joist air-sealing and insulating.
Additional benefits to our community and local economy include improved housing quality, reduced uncollectible utility bills, better health and safety resulting in reduced heat-related illness and death, and a reduced risk of death from home fires due to utility disconnection.
During the past year, 70 households were weatherized in Cayuga County, including Millstream Court, a 40-unit apartment complex in Moravia.
The Weatherization Assistance Program is administered in New York state by NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Wayne CAP will be providing the same top-quality service that CAP Cayuga/Seneca has been providing to Cayuga County residents for the past 43 years. We are excited to have Wayne CAP Weatherization program staff housed at 89 York St., Auburn.
To learn more about the Weatherization Assistance Program and find out if you’re eligible, please contact Tom Kratz, energy services clerk, at (315) 255-1703 ext. 110.