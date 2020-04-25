CAP Cayuga/Seneca: 'We are in this together,' for 55 years and counting

“We are in this together.”
These simple but powerful words are at the foundation of community action and the work we do each day. Since the beginning of this public health crisis, we have been closely monitoring the situation and its ever-changing impact, and adapting in our response to meet our community’s emerging needs while taking precautions to protect our staff, volunteers and our customers as we continue to provide services. This year marks the 55th anniversary of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, a time of reflection, but also a time to celebrate a history filled with innovation, partnerships, amazing people and the ability to mobilize resources to provide opportunity and hope. All the necessary pieces to help mitigate the economic and social consequences enable our community to rebuild, heal and come out of the other side of this crisis stronger.
In 1965, a group of concerned Cayuga County citizens came together energized by an innovative national approach to tackle poverty on a local level. The Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 provided for the establishment of Community Action Agencies to focus all available local, state and federal resources to enable low-income families and individuals of all ages, in rural and urban areas, to attain skills, knowledge and motivations to secure opportunities needed to become self-sufficient. Key components of the legislation called for direct services, the efficient allocation of public and private resources and improvement in the community’s attitudes toward the low-income population. To be effective, agencies needed to incorporate meaningful collaboration with the public sector, private sector and low-income community.
CAP opened its doors in 1965 as the Cayuga County Action Program to provide for the maximum participation by the poor in programs designed to eliminate poverty. The mission was grounded in the belief that poverty is not a permanent condition, people can be empowered to rise out of poverty and that the strength of our community is measured by the quality of life of everyone. Early efforts focused on mobilizing the community to resolve basic needs issues for underserved people, including hunger and homelessness. Many of the earliest programs launched by CAP would branch off and become well-established in our community, including Cayuga County Homesite Development Corporation, family planning and farmers markets.
The agency grew rapidly, securing local, state and federal funding to add programs in response to emerging needs, many that are at the core of our services today: Head Start, domestic violence services, employment programs, and assistance with enrollment in state and federal programs to create a strong foundation to self-sufficiency. In 1976, CAP’s reach expanded to Seneca County, filling a gap in the continuum of services. Our agency has had to develop a county approach that reflects the complexities of poverty and inequality and a flexibility to adapt to changing needs and conditions.
Today, over 165 dedicated employees implement programs and initiatives to address a broad set of needs. They provide crisis intervention, work as advocates for the homeless and domestic violence victims, provide employment support, education and skills training, early childhood development, family and parenting support, food and nutrition, financial literacy, and clothing and diapers, and also serve as a source for information and referral. Our board of directors, made up of selfless individuals from the public, private and the low-income community, provide invaluable counsel, guidance, leadership and oversight. CAP’s volunteers, community partners and generous donors define community action at its best.
We intend to shine a spotlight on 55 years of innovation, impact and individual contributions throughout Community Action Month in May and beyond. Fifty-five years later, “we are in this together” continues to ring true, due to the unprecedented challenge we are all encountering in relation to COVID-19. Our efforts and resources will be focused on responding to the immediate needs of a growing number of individuals, children and families while looking toward the future and the resources necessary to ensure that the pathway for opportunity is there. As we move forward, we will do it together.
To learn more about CAP’s programs and services or to find out how you can help make a difference, call (315) 255-1703 or visit caphelps.org.
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
