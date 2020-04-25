CAP Cayuga/Seneca: 'We are in this together,' for 55 years and counting

These simple but powerful words are at the foundation of community action and the work we do each day. Since the beginning of this public health crisis, we have been closely monitoring the situation and its ever-changing impact, and adapting in our response to meet our community’s emerging needs while taking precautions to protect our staff, volunteers and our customers as we continue to provide services. This year marks the 55th anniversary of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, a time of reflection, but also a time to celebrate a history filled with innovation, partnerships, amazing people and the ability to mobilize resources to provide opportunity and hope. All the necessary pieces to help mitigate the economic and social consequences enable our community to rebuild, heal and come out of the other side of this crisis stronger.