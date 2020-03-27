CAP Cayuga/Seneca: We're here for you during COVID-19

The work we do each day at Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca has taken on new meaning over the last few weeks as our community, state, country and world adapt to the impact of COVID-19. Under the New York State on PAUSE executive order, CAP remains open to provide essential services and meaningful assistance to individuals and families in need. The health and safety of our community, staff and volunteers are of the highest priority, and we continue to carefully monitor the ever-changing circumstances to ensure those who need assistance receive it.

The agency is following state and county health department guidelines and directives to maintain a safe, clean work environment. We have implemented strategies to best serve clients in the current climate and continue to monitor developments with plans to adapt as needs arise. CAP’s York Street office in Auburn and the Waterloo office remain open Monday through Friday. We ask that you please call ahead to schedule an appointment or speak to staff who can help you complete applications and forms, facilitate enrollment in programs or ensure you receive the assistance you need, all remotely to the extent possible. A locked drop-box has been installed outside our office at 89 York St. in Auburn to allow customers to drop off necessary documents. The food pantry in both counties continues to provide assistance throughout the day. The intake process can be completed over the phone and food boxes will be brought out to your car.