CAP Cayuga/Seneca: We're here for you during COVID-19

The work we do each day at Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca has taken on new meaning over the last few weeks as our community, state, country and world adapt to the impact of COVID-19. Under the New York State on PAUSE executive order, CAP remains open to provide essential services and meaningful assistance to individuals and families in need. The health and safety of our community, staff and volunteers are of the highest priority, and we continue to carefully monitor the ever-changing circumstances to ensure those who need assistance receive it.
The agency is following state and county health department guidelines and directives to maintain a safe, clean work environment. We have implemented strategies to best serve clients in the current climate and continue to monitor developments with plans to adapt as needs arise. CAP’s York Street office in Auburn and the Waterloo office remain open Monday through Friday. We ask that you please call ahead to schedule an appointment or speak to staff who can help you complete applications and forms, facilitate enrollment in programs or ensure you receive the assistance you need, all remotely to the extent possible. A locked drop-box has been installed outside our office at 89 York St. in Auburn to allow customers to drop off necessary documents. The food pantry in both counties continues to provide assistance throughout the day. The intake process can be completed over the phone and food boxes will be brought out to your car.
CAP’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline, at (315), 255-6221, is available seven days a week for anyone seeking help or information. We continue to work closely with local law enforcement and the courts and will provide services without interruption throughout these challenging times. The resources the Domestic Violence Intervention Program provides could be a lifeline for someone in quarantine with an abusive partner. If you need help or know someone who does, please don’t hesitate to call.
Staff in our Early Childhood Program, which is comprised of Early Head Start, Head Start, UPK and the Healthy Families Program, are in constant contact with enrolled children and families. Family workers and teachers are keeping children engaged and learning at home and family needs are continually assessed. The temporary closures and restrictions placed on these programs are a big change, especially for the children, and teachers are finding creative ways to help minimize stress and connect remotely.
Our amazing staff remains flexible and willing to help where needed. The energy amidst challenging times, the level of compassion and the drive to ensure that everyone who seeks help receives it is truly inspiring. We remain grateful to the staff, volunteers and clients for their patience and understanding, and to our partners and all the essential workers throughout our community who are working together to minimize the impact on our neighbors and businesses. Fred Rogers said in times of crisis, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” You don’t have to look far today to find them.
I encourage you to check our website, caphelps.org, and Facebook page (facebook.com/cayugaseneca) frequently, as we will continue providing updates and sharing resources. We know that the need for community action will continue to increase, and we want you to know we are here. The overview of services outlined above does not adequately cover what CAP or our partners can offer to individuals and families who are struggling to attain economic security and those recently affected by job losses and uncertainty because of COVID-19. Please call (315) 255-1703 to find out how we may be able to assist you, more information on volunteer opportunities or how you can help make a difference. We are all in this together!
Jennifer Rossi is the marketing and development director at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and can be reached at (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or jrossi@caphelps.org.
