CAP Cayuga/Seneca: What Christmas Elf program means to local families

For families in need, the holidays can be anything but merry and bright. The challenges and stress that we typically face during this time are magnified for low-income families and families living in poverty. During any given month, they face impossible choices and make incredible sacrifices. It’s often not just a lack of food or whether to choose to pay the rent or an electric bill. It’s an exhaustive burden filled with complications at every turn. A lack of transportation or child care to maintain employment, a lack of skills to meet the needs of the labor market, a lack of professional clothing to succeed in job interviews or a lack of routine access to the doctor to be healthy enough to go to work every day. Add in the extra expenses of the holiday season and the desire to give their children a sense of normalcy, the memories and the magic of the season that their friends, neighbors and classmates experience. It’s overwhelming.

For our board of directors, staff and volunteers at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, we could not be more grateful to former The Citizen correspondent Roxanne Allexenberg for recognizing a need in our community and her compassionate response in creating the Cayuga County Christmas Elf Program 35 years ago. She had recently relocated to Auburn from St. Louis, where they administered a similar program that brought light into an otherwise dark time for struggling families. The first year, the program raised $13,000 and helped 180 families have the magical holiday they deserved. Her work inspired others to get involved and help the program evolve and grow over the years. An incredible group of local volunteers and businesses like Currier Plastic that were instrumental in the operation of the program for many years, as well as churches, service providers, organizations and community members have meaningfully touched the lives of thousands of children and their families. Christmas Elf is a volunteer run program funded entirely through private donations and administered with the support of CAP.

In 2021, Christmas Elf served a record 1,024 children through nearly $50,000 in community donations. The program provides assistance to families with incomes 200% or more below the federal poverty level, with children ages 16 or younger in Cayuga County. CAP serves as the fiscal agent and facilitates the application process with the help of schools and other services providers in the county. A loyal, longstanding group of volunteers led by Carolyn Moore and Linda Beardsley are the backbone of the program, dedicated to ensuring that hope and normalcy enter into as many homes as possible during this time. Each family receives assistance with putting presents under the tree and a gift card from Wegmans to help with holiday meals. We have seen the numbers rise in participation throughout the years, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect the need to be even greater this year, especially with the rising costs of basic needs like food, housing and health care.

None of this would be possible without our community, the village behind us who shares our commitment, believes in our vision and contributes resources to provide hope and opportunity for our neighbors in need. We are fortunate that often when we put out a call for help, our community answers. Christmas Elf is an opportunity to impact the holiday season for our neighbors in need. The majority of the families receiving Christmas Elf are enrolled in CAP programs — they are grandparents unexpectedly raising grandchildren, single parents striving to build a better life for their children, working parents living paycheck to paycheck, domestic violence survivors rebuilding their lives from scratch, families in crisis in need of a semblance of stability, and chronically ill parents who have had their income taken away or reduced trying to build memories with their children that will last a lifetime.

It's personal to our team at CAP who work with many of these families and witness their struggles and the hard work they put in on their path toward economic security. They are invested in their journey and know just how significant this program is to them and what it means for their children. Thank you, Roxanne Allexenburg, for giving us the opportunity to bring magic into the holiday season for our neighbors in need.

Your monetary donation, any amount, to Christmas Elf this holiday season is beyond impactful. We are so grateful to our donors who provide support year after year and to those who will join us this year. Your generosity is truly life-changing. To make a donation to Christmas Elf, please make checks payable to Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency and mail to 89 York St., Suite 1, Auburn, N.Y. 13021. To learn more about the program or how you can get involved, email elf@caphelps.org.