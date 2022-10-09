CAP Cayuga/Seneca: What we're doing to stop domestic violence

Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior used by someone to control their intimate partner. The behavior includes abusive threats and actions that may or may not be criminal. The behaviors may include physical, emotional, financial and sexual abuse. It can happen to anyone; it looks different in every relationship and no one experiences it the same way. Although it may look different, there is always an underlying desire to control. When one person tries to control their intimate partner, that isn’t love — it's abuse. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United State. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. These sobering statistics are an intense reminder that there are countless people, their children and families, their friends and communities that need us to lead, mobilize and raise our voices to break the cycle and end the violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca recognizes the urgent need to start the conversation in our community to let survivors know that they are not alone. We dedicate time to mourn those who have died because of domestic violence, celebrate those who survived, help connect victims to services and raise awareness to the many dangerous and insidious truths about domestic violence that are often easy to ignore if not visible. It is a chance for anyone and everyone to unite to end the violence and help us create real change — lasting social change. CAP has a host of activities planned throughout the month to educate, inspire and uplift survivors. Domestic violence affects individuals in every community regardless of age, race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or economic background. The devastating consequences can cross generations and last a lifetime. When we stand together, encourage action, educate and share resources, we are that much closer to building a culture in which we are safe, empowered and free from domestic violence.

CAP’s Domestic Violence Intervention Program provides residential and nonresidential services to survivors of domestic violence in Cayuga County. What began with a safe home network, providing short-term refuge in private homes to those fleeing violence, has developed into a comprehensive portfolio of programs and services. DVIP provides crisis intervention, safety planning assistance, individual supportive counseling, advocacy, housing assistance, shelter, transportation, group support, court accompaniment, a Supervised Visitation/Safe Exchange Center and a 24-hour confidential hotline at (315) 255-6221 to effectively respond to the needs of our community. DVIP collaborates with law enforcement, the courts, advocates, the faith-based community and community-based-service providers to better serve survivors of domestic violence and to change systems to continually improve services and ensure we hold batterers accountable.

We encourage you to visit our website, caphelps.org, and follow us on Facebook as we color our community in purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We have many interactive events planned to inspire action throughout our community. This year, purple lights will shine throughout downtown Auburn and the Memorial City Hall bell tower will be illuminated in purple to draw attention to this issue; agency staff will partner with Cayuga Community College’s Criminal Justice Club to plant purple pinwheels on the front lawn of the college to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence; and CAP’s domestic violence advocates will deliver presentations to junior high and high school students and teachers designed to change community culture, promote healthy, respectful relationships, consent and equality, and raise awareness of domestic violence. Staff will also provide packets to health care providers throughout Cayuga County with information and services available to help individuals and families impacted by the issue; and on Thursday, Oct. 20, CAP will host its annual National Wear Purple Day rally on the steps of the Cayuga County Courthouse in Auburn at noon. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple and will gather to hear brief remarks about the impact of domestic violence in our community. This event is free and open to the public.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call CAP’s Domestic Violence Hotline at (315) 255-6221, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are confidential.