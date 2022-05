The Throop Fire Department will host its inaugural Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop.

The show will include food, refreshments, music by the Purple Lancers, raffles and prizes. It will take place rain or shine.

Registration costs $10 for cars and $15 for vendors. The deadline for registration is May 14.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 252-4051 or email tfdcarshow2022@yahoo.com.

