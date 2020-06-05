Card connection: Years after kind gesture, Cayuga County soldier adopts graduate

And when Steph told Ward about the program, he adopted Ava.

He surprised her with the news in a Facebook post, and later followed up with a video call from the Middle East, where he's currently deployed. (Ward couldn't specify his location or the nature of his current work due to security concerns.)

Before his deployment there earlier this spring, Ward said, he was planning on speaking to his alma mater's class of 2020. Heartbroken for them, he felt he had to "take the ball and run with it" by adopting Ava. So he made a show of it, surprising not only her but her mother with the revelation that he still had the card. Seeing the Facebook post brought Steph to tears.

"I couldn't believe something so small meant so much," she said. "To think that little paper has been all over the world with him. I hope it gave him comfort and encouragement whenever he needed."

Ward has since sent Ava some gifts, including a care package that he hopes will make it to Port Byron from the Middle East before June 26. That's not only Ava's birthday, Ward said, but his twin daughters'. He doesn't consider that a coincidence.