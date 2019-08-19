Hospice of CNY & of the Finger Lakes will host a volunteer family caregiver training from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 16 through Nov. 4, in the first-floor conference room of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, 2 State St., Auburn.
For more information, contact Hospice at (315) 634-1100 or hospicecny.org.
Additionally, Home Instead Senior Care, of Auburn, will partner with the Alzheimer's Association to present a Family Caregiver Workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Holy Family Church school building, 85 North St., Auburn.
The workshop will give an overview of dementia to those who care for someone with Alzheimer's or other dementia, and will help participants understand more about associated behaviors, ways to handle them and encouraging loved ones to engage in activities. Self-care will also be covered.
RSVPs are requested by Sept. 24.
For more information, or to RSVP, call (315) 252-2354.