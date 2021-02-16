Caribbean connection: Auburn native launches hard seltzer at his Virgin Islands brewery

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In 2001, Kevin Chipman moved to the Virgin Islands in search of something new.

Now, 20 years later, the 44-year-old Auburn native is the co-owner of St. John Brewers, one of the first breweries on the Caribbean archipelago. Located on the titular U.S. territory, the brewery expanded this month into hard seltzer with the launch of its own line, Love City. And helping Chipman and St. John with the launch were some creative minds in his own hometown 1,800 miles away.

Chipman told The Citizen Monday that he had been working as a physical therapist in Boston for two years before he decided to make the move. A soccer player at Auburn High School, he entered the field because he came to appreciate it through his own injury history. But he wasn't happy with the work, and wanted a break — as did Chirag Vyas, Chipman's roommate at the University of Vermont.

The two quit their jobs and bought one-way tickets to the Virgin Islands. After busing tables, and sleeping on an old sailboat with no electricity, they became bartenders. But having gone to college in the craft beer hotbed that is Vermont, Chipman and Vyas came to lament the lack of selection they had in their new surroundings. So they went to a public library and looked up how to brew.