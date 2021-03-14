'Caring community': New Aurora pastor on joining a church during COVID-19

Lessons of joy and kindness from Jesus

The following is a recent guest submission to The Citizen from the Rev. Barbara Blom of the United Ministry of Aurora:

According to the Christian, Jewish and Muslim scriptures, we are all children of Eve and Adam. In the subsequent stories in these three related scriptures, people behaved with various levels of both good and bad behaviors — it is remarkable how little human nature has changed in the millenniums since these stories were recorded!

I am a minister in the Christian tradition and the Biblical stories are the scriptures that I am most familiar with. It is important to know that these were oral stories written down many years and many translations later by scribes in various historical and cultural contexts. Originally they were written in long scripts without punctuation, verses or even chapters, those were added in the 1500s for the King James translation — so when people cherry-pick verses to make a point, they very well may be misappropriating the intent of the larger stories. However, one of the overarching themes in all these stories is that if want a better world, we need to be compassionate and empathetic, and treat people as we would like to be treated.

We are now in the season of Lent, and according to the Christian story, after blessing Jesus as his son, God sends him out to the wilderness where he is tempted with wealth and power by Satan for 40 days. But Jesus turns Satan down and returns to his barefoot disciples, the hungry, the poor and the strangers in the land.

During this season of Lent, we ask ourselves, what did Jesus say about what was right and wrong behavior and where did we fall short? Certainly, he was not in favor of people exploiting the poor for money as he turned the tables on those who were. Clearly he felt it was important to feed and heal the poor as he fed and healed them. And he always welcomed the stranger, he ate with them, and used them for stories of good behavior (the Good Samaritan is one example.) Obviously, he was not in favor of weapons or wealth, as he rode on a donkey and never carried a sword, even telling his apostle Peter to put down his sword on the night he was arrested.

To save ourselves, our planet and our world, Jesus tells us that we are to follow his way to God as witnessed in the Gospel stories and teachings, a path in which we care for, and live in peace with, all our brothers and sisters, while also caring for the creation that was gifted to us in our shared Adam and Eve story.

Jesus’ life and teachings were an example of how we can live more joyfully, and the story of his death and subsequent resurrection teach us that regardless of what happens, we can save ourselves and our world if all of us, Eve and Adam’s children, follow the way of forgiveness and kindness within ourselves and with those we encounter on our life journey.