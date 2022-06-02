Carpenter's Brook to host free fishing event

Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery will host a free family fishing clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the hatchery, 1672 Route 321, Elbridge.

Participants will learn about fish identification, equipment and technique, aquatic invertebrates, and how to cook and clean fish during four 15-minute sections. They will be followed by casting practice and fishing in a trout pond.

The event is presented by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It is free and open to the public, and licenses are not required. Rods, tackle, bait and educational materials will be provided. The event is catch-and-release only. Children younger than 16 must be supervised.

For more information, visit dec.ny.gov.

