Carpenter's Brook to offer weekday fishing program

Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery will host Time Out to Fish this summer, offering the opportunity to fish for rainbow and brown trout in a relaxed, accessible setting.
The program is meant for groups that serve children and adults, individuals with special needs, seniors and veterans, as well as their families. It takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 5, except July 4, at the hatchery, Route 321, Elbridge.
Bait, equipment, rods and reels are provided, as is fishing assistance.
Registration is $5 and each session is limited to 20 people fishing. Participants may have one additional person who is not fishing to accompany them for free.
For more information, or to register, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call (315) 451-6249.