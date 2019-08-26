Summer’s coming to a close, and we’re starting to think “back to school,” sweater weather and fall leaves. I know it's too early to think about sweaters, but something about the start of the new school year does that to me. This fall we’ll celebrate the new school year with the opening of our new Inspiration Lab in mid-September. Thanks to a state Public Library Construction Grant, we renovated the old office on the main floor (where the library cats lived).
Our new space will allow us to hold classes, workshops and maker programs for all ages. It will also house technology and resource tools. Receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the Inspiration Lab at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Upcoming programs in the Inspiration Lab include Comic Book Art at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Maker Monday at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Dinosaurs invade Seymour Library’s Children’s Room this September!
Are you a dinosaur fan? Learn all about the giant “lizards” of the past while creating a stegosaurus hat and a colorful dinosaur at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, during Art Adventures.
It’s never too early to start a love of reading! Books and Babies storytime is back this September with Baby-saurus Stories. Explore dinosaur books, songs and movement activities at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. This program is for children under the age of 1 and their caregivers; siblings are welcome.
Get hands-on with Toddler Sensory Time as we explore Dinosaur Water Play at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. This special sensory program for toddlers will take place outdoors (weather permitting). Please bring an extra set of clothes or a smock, as your child will get wet.
Join us at the library for an after-hours "dino-riffic" adventure with a dinosaur scavenger hunt, fossil making, a short dinosaur movie and snacks at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. It will be fun for the whole family! Please be at the library and signed in at the children's room desk by 5:45 p.m. the night of the event.
Or hatch your own baby dinosaur during Saturday STEM at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Dinosaurs are taking over Sensory Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18! This special dinosaur storytime is designed for children on the autism spectrum or those who enjoy a smaller storytime setting. Registration is required. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571.
Or maybe dinosaurs aren’t your thing. Check out these non-prehistoric programs:
• Toddlers and preschool age children can listen to stories and get their wiggles out during Little Wigglers at 11 a.m. Tuesdays Toddler Tango at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
• And everyone can join in Pajama Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11! Wear your pajamas to the library, get cozy, bring a stuffed animal friend, and listen to stories and songs. This month’s theme: bedtime and bubbles.
• Outdoor Life Learners will lead science-based games, scientific investigations and hands-on activities at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. The OLL team plans on being outside, rain or shine, so please dress for the weather.
• Watch the newly released movie "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Snacks will be provided.
• Learn all about monarch butterflies, their life cycle, what they need to survive and the mysteries of their migration with Miss Andrea from the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Aside from the great programs we have scheduled for September, the library is a treasure trove of resources for families starting a new school year. Borrow the internet with the library’s new mobile hot spots, explore science and math with our telescope, microscope and scientific calculators, encourage a reluctant reader/kids just learning to read with Playaway Bookpack, or take a break from homework with one of our tabletop/big games collections. Find out more about these resources on the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org.
Don’t forget: We have an educator library card for teachers working in Auburn schools!
Our 2018 Annual Report to the Community is available in print at the library or online at seymourlibrary.org/library-funding.