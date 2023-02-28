Summer camping at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU has a long and impressive history that goes back well over a century. In preparing for Camp Y-Owasco's 100th anniversary, camp committee member Luke Netti dug out the history books and uncovered the amazing history of how the Auburn YMCA-WEIU camps were created on Owasco Lake.

Before the Auburn YMCA-WEIU had a permanent camping location, youth and leaders of the Auburn YMCA had to travel to many different locations to experience summer camp. The first known group of campers from the Auburn YMCA camped at Peterson Point on Owasco Lake in 1902. Another group of boys from Auburn, led by camp committee member Courtney C. Avery, traveled to LeRoy Island Camp Manherrin for 10 days. In the summer of 1907, John Bradford created the Tri-City camp initiative between Auburn, Geneva and Canandaigua. The camp was located on the west side of Canandaigua Lake. In 1911, the Auburn YMCA held a summer camp on Utt's Point on Cayuga Lake. The camp was named Goiogourn, after the old Native American village the camp was on. The same site was used between 1912 and 1915 for the following summer sessions.

The Edgewater Camp, located on the west side of Owasco Lake, was founded in 1911 by the YMCA-WEIU. Girls from the Women's Education and Industrial Union went to Edgewater in the summers to learn to cook, swim, fish and care for the camp buildings. In 1916, and for two weeks in 1917, the Auburn YMCA returned to the Tri-City camp. Following the two-week session in 1917, summer camping was discontinued following the start of World War I and remained that way through the summer of 1920. In 1921, a camp was formed on Otisco lake, where 50 boys from the Auburn YMCA attended. The camp was unavailable for the 1922 summer session, so the Auburn boys returned to camp Goiogourn.

The weather was particularly bad during the 1922 camp session at camp Goiogourn. The conditions left the play area and sleeping tents in intolerable conditions. That year, the Auburn YMCA annual report recommended abandoning the summer camp program or finding a more permanent site. In 1923, The Auburn YMCA purchased 4 acres of land with 600 feet of waterfront on Owasco Lake and an 11-room camp lodge known today as Camp Y-Owasco. That summer, a two-week summer session was offered.

In 1924, the "Y" camp grew to 200 boys and went from a two-week session to a full nine-week summer. In 1937, a YMCA day summer camp was formed on Martin's Point on land purchased by William Emerson. The camp was called Willowbrook and served around 60 boys. During the summer of 1953, girls began attending Willowbrook.

On July 19, 1954, the Emerson Foundation purchased 31.2 acres of land adjacent to "Camp Y" for $3,100. The Emerson Foundation then deeded the land to the YMCA, stipulating that the land could only be used for recreational purposes and jointly with the Boy and Girls Scouts. In 1965, Edgewater Camp merged with another YMCA camp, Camp Y-Owasco.

In 2005, Camp Y-Owasco underwent major renovations, including converting its tents into more permanent cabins for sleeping, and upgrading its bathhouses. In 2011, the Auburn YMCA, led by Kurt Kramer, bought Camp Rotary, the former Boy Scouts camp, for $350,000. The new land added an additional 2,200 feet of waterfront and multiple buildings, including Osborne, Emerson and Fitts lodges.

Now in 2023, 100 years after the permanent site was founded, Camp Y-Owasco operates for nine weeks out of the summer, impacting the lives of hundreds of youth and teens. Summer camping has been a huge part of our community, and the spirit of camping has been passed down from generation to generation. The Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Camp Y-Owasco look forward to the next 100 years, continuing to pass down the values, traditions and camp spirit that started our communities camping movement over 100 years ago.

Registration for the 2023 summer camp season is scheduled to open on March 1.