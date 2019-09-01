The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum's Harvesting History series will resume for the 2019-2020 season at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with David Atkins presenting "Theodore Case's Contribution to the War Effort."
Atkins, a historian and Case researcher, will discuss the infrared signaling devices Case and his laboratory worked on during World War I, as well as the devices' role in saving ships from German submarines. Additionally, Atkins will discuss three of the approximately 50 patents held by Case, whose work also led to the development of sound-on-film technology.
The museum and adjoining Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center are located at 6880 E. Lake Road, Oswego.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 252-7644.