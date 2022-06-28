Casey Park pool to open for summer July 6

The Casey Park pool will open for the summer beginning Wednesday, July 6.
The outdoor pool, located at 150 N. Division St., Auburn, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 28.
No swim lessons are scheduled at the pool this summer, but the city will fund lifeguards from the Auburn YMCA-WEIU. There will also be an Aqua HIIT Fitness class there Mondays beginning July 11. It will be free for members of the Y and $5 for non-members to drop in.
For more information, including updates on the pool's status during inclement weather, call (315) 253-5304 or visit facebook.com/caseyparkpool.