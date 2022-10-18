Casler: Eating food closer to its source offers better energy

Food is an amazing source of energy for our bodies to power us through our workouts, workdays and busy lives.

However, not all food is created equal. Some food, although it provides calories, does not provide us with great energy. We are going to explore how science meets woo-woo today, so buckle up!

All food is made up of calories, which directly correlates to how much energy that food source provides our body on a muscular and cellular level. But 200 calories from a Snickers bar is not the same as 200 calories from a banana with peanut butter. Why not? Because food also has an energetic vibration to it, just like all living things. The problem is, we have gotten away from eating mostly living things to eating pre-packaged, man-made, "dead" food items. Let us explore.

Foods that can be consumed immediately after being plucked, picked or dug from the tree or soil where they grew will provide you with the highest energetic vibration that food has to offer. The longer time between when that food is harvested and when it gets onto our plates and into our mouths, the less energy it provides us. The calorie count and macronutrient content might be the same, but it just feels different.

Have you ever picked an apple off a tree in the orchard on a warm, sunny, fall afternoon? Your teeth pierce the tight skin, juice explodes out of the crisp, white meat, your eyes get wide, and you instantly get a buzz of intense energy from having tasted something so fresh! That food is alive, and you have just transferred all the energy from that apple into your system. Compare that experience to shopping in a grocery store under florescent lighting, with thousands of people passing by the apples that have been shipped in on trucks, picking them up and inspecting them, shoving them in plastic bags, scanning them over a red light, putting them in another bag and bouncing them in the trunk of their car all the way home. That apple has emitted so much of its living energy in that transaction that by the time you eat it, it is dull, soft inside and sometimes flavorless. And then we complain that we spent $10 dollars on a bag of apples and had to throw half of them away.

For this reason, many people choose to avoid meat based on the energetic vibration of the animal that they are eating. Many mass-harvested animals are kept in small cages and live in environments that are subject to overcrowding and disease. At the time these animals are harvested, they have high levels of fear, cortisol and stress running through their blood and tissues, which we end up consuming. Some meat eaters claim to feel or sense that in the animal, and make it a priority to opt for hormone-free, grass-fed and free-range options of chicken, pork or beef. Some people might consider cutting out meat entirely for this reason (among others), and opt for the energy provided from plants, nuts, seeds and berries. Even if calorically these foods are identical to meat, the energetic signature makes the consumer happier.

Whole, nutrient-dense foods are living and thriving most when found in their natural environments. It would be ideal to eat these foods directly from their natural environments; however, the modern-day food system has made it more convenient by sourcing these foods and bringing them directly to the consumer in the grocery store. Lucky us!

However, the energetic vibration of these foods tends to dwindle as time passes before the food makes it into our homes. We all know what it looks like to walk past a wilting basil plant, a rotting tomato, or a potato that starts to grow legs in the grocery store. They look dying and sad, and like they are losing their energy by the day. Local farmers tend to sell to smaller vendors such as local farmers markets, farm shares and roadside stands, which tend to have fresher and more recently harvested fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, meats, jams, syrups and honey. They are often less expensive and off the beaten path, making places such as these hidden gems for shoppers!

The farm-to-table approach to eating is ideal when looking for foods to provide us with high energy, high vibration and an overall happier outlook.