Spring is finally here! Time to put away the winter coats (hopefully), take out the lawn furniture and get our herb saplings started inside. Spring is a time when everything feels fresh and new, including our motivation to move our bodies, eat more fruits and veggies and feel lighter and healthier. Here are some ideas for you to kickstart your springtime health goals:

• Fruits and veggies make a comeback. The cold months call for warm comfort foods that tend to be less healthy and more ... cheesy. The thought of a fresh salad or cold smoothie is not nearly as enticing when we are simply trying to keep our toes warm in our boots. But springtime comes and the vibrant colors in the grocery stories start to pop! Asparagus that snaps in half, rhubarb that provides a tangy tartness to any salad or smoothie, vibrant green avocados that smooth out like butter on a piece of toast — the colors and flavors of the fresh fruits and veggies start to bloom. A quick Google search will tell you what fruits and veggies are in season this spring, making it a great time to try something new and find what you like!

• Get outside. Sick of hearing that? Well, no matter the season, getting outside is the key to increasing your motivation, getting vitamin D and helping maintain our bodies' natural circadian rhythm. If you only expose yourself to artificial lighting throughout the day (think computer screens, overhead lighting, etc.) your body has a difficult time producing the hormones and chemicals necessary to induce sleepiness when it is time to go to bed. Exposing ourselves to the natural sunlight helps keep our systems in check and working properly. Plus, breathing fresh air helps invigorate our brains to sharpen mental clarity, focus and productivity. Feeling sleepy at work in the afternoon? Go outside and take five deep breaths or walk a few laps around the building. Instant refresher — way better than caffeine!

• Introduce a step goal. Even if you have a daily exercise routine, but work at a desk job or sit most of the day outside of your workout, you might still be considered a sedentary person. This is easily changed by introducing a step goal. NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) is a fancy acronym that means that non-workout activity is just as important as calories burned during deliberate exercise, to contribute to your overall weight management and health. How do you increase non-exercise activity? Think of activities such as cleaning out your car, sweeping and mopping the house, hauling laundry up and down the stairs, taking your dog for a walk, playing tag with your kids — anything that is not deliberate exercise, but gets your body up and moving. Introducing a step goal, such as 10,000 or 12,000 steps a day, will give you a goal to shoot for that will gauge how active you were throughout the day. No need for a fancy smart watch that tracks all your metrics — a good ol’ fashioned pedometer will do the trick at counting your steps. Increasing NEAT is essential for balancing blood sugar, increasing overall movement and activity, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

• Dig in the dirt. There is nothing more satisfying than growing what you eat. It gives you a sense of responsibility and accomplishment — not to mention it's more eco-friendly and financially savvy. How many times have you bought that whole basil plant at the grocery store to use six leaves of it on top of pizza, and then throw the wilting plant away a week later? No more! Growing your own herbs, veggies and fruits (when possible) is the solution! I know you might be thinking, "I don’t have a whole greenhouse or space to dedicate to growing a garden," and you don’t need one. One small window box can provide you enough space for a small selection of herbs or whichever plants you use most. You can also use vertical growing boxes to save space on your deck or patio. Start them inside now with plenty of sun, and a small fan blowing on them to strengthen and fortify them for being replanted outside later this spring. Cherry tomatoes, lavender, basil, carrots and rosemary all require a limited amount of space to grow. Pick your favorite two or three and start digging!