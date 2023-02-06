The holidays are over, the gifts are put away, and our social calendars are looking sparse this time of year. The temptation is strong to stay inside, binge watch Netflix and barely leave the couch every weekend until spring comes. Seasonal mood disorder is a real thing, especially here in snowy upstate New York, where a 40-degree day is considered "mild." But staying inside and hiding out until winter is over does nothing to benefit your mental, physical or emotional health — trust me. Here are some things you can do this winter to keep your energy and spirits high!

Get outside. I know you’re probably rolling your eyes and cursing my name, and that is understandable. But the benefits of getting outside at least once a day for a quick walk, to shovel or to go sledding with your kids are undeniable. Getting exposed to cold is great for improving mental clarity, lymphatic drainage, fighting inflammation and revving up our metabolism. If you dress warm, and keep your body moving, you might surprise yourself that you don’t feel cold at all, but unexpectedly happy. Plus, winter is beautiful! Take the time to notice the footprints in the snow from little animals, the half-melted snowman down the street, and how pretty the trees look covered in snow. Get your coat and boots and get outside this winter — you will feel better!

Make soup. Have you been craving warm, comforting foods on cold winter days? That is totally normal! The green salad you make daily for lunch suddenly doesn’t seem so appetizing. Our cravings for foods change and fluctuate with the seasons, because our ancestors would typically only eat what was in season. Watermelon and cucumber salad might be cool and refreshing in July, but a complete turnoff in January. A sneaky way to still get plenty of veggies, but satisfy your cravings for warm, nourishing food, is making homemade soups. Chop up any veggies you want, add some protein and broth, season to taste and put it all in the Crockpot before you leave for work! You’ll come home to the house smelling amazing, and a warm, nutritious dinner for you and your family.

Plan ahead. We all need things in the upcoming year ahead to look forward to. Now is a great time of year to plan a springtime vacation, sign up for a race or event, or enroll yourself in a new class. Instead of spending months deciding what you want to achieve this year, put yourself in the hot seat by just signing up for the event! This allows you to steer the ship this year, and not allow whatever life throws your way to dictate what you will accomplish. If we wait around to see what happens this year, or wait for a "good time" to go back to school, run a half marathon or go to Europe, the time will never come. Life is always going to be busy and chaotic, and things will always come up unexpectedly. But if you plan ahead for the year, you have events lined up to keep you grounded and focused on what direction you are heading.

Take baths. Bath time is no longer reserved for the kids in the house. Sitting in the tub can be difficult for busybody adults, but can provide so many benefits — especially in the winter. Filling your tub with hot water, Epsom salts and an essential oil of your choice can be very healing for your muscles and your mind. Spending 10 minutes in the bath, visualizing, meditating or just enjoying some peace and quiet can be a great coping mechanism for stress at the end of a long work week. Instead of reaching for the wine and chips at the end of the week, would a 10-minute relaxing bath have the same effect? Try it out!

Winter can be a tough time for many to feel happy, motivated and excited about things. But it’s also a great time for planning, clearing out, getting good sleep, making healthy choices and spending time with people we love. Get sunlight on your face (even if it is behind the clouds), change out of the sweatpants, go for a walk, try new foods and stay in touch with your friends this winter. These small acts will help you feel better, ward off the winter blues and keep you feeling happy, healthy and fulfilled.