Casler: How success in the gym can translate to success outside it

When we think of someone who is fit and healthy, we often tend to think of them as someone who is also disciplined, strong and resilient. Does working out help build these character traits? Or is someone born with discipline, and that makes it easier for them to stick to a fitness plan? In my experience, almost everyone you meet who has a fit body also has a resilient mind and strong spirit. These qualities are built and reinforced by consistently choosing to do hard things, inside and outside of the gym. When we challenge ourselves physically on a regular basis, it builds up our confidence, in turn making it easier to cope with unexpected challenges. Fitness (along with other healthy coping strategies) can be an antidote to low self-esteem, self-doubt and stress.

When we break down the components of having a fitness routine, it requires a few key items from the participant: self-discipline, time management, desire to take on a challenge and the potential for failure. Self-discipline is the act of making yourself do things that you don’t want to do. It is imperative for sticking to a fitness routine, but also can be applied to anything you want to achieve outside of the gym. The self-discipline of setting your alarm to get up early and train is the same self-discipline you will lean on when you need to make five more client calls to reach your quota. Once learned through fitness, self-discipline is one of the most useful tools in your toolbox for any goal you set for yourself.

Time management is a skill that must be learned to stick to any fitness routine, because it forces you to rearrange your priorities to ensure you get to the gym. Some people simply say, "I don’t have the time to work out." But would you say that about your other priorities, such as feeding your kids, or getting your oil changed? Having a fitness routine helps someone develop the skill of priority setting, which proves to be valuable for all other areas of life, such as career and family.

The desire to take on a challenge is the reason people seek out a fitness routine in the first place. They want to challenge themselves to be better, and they are using physically demanding exercise to achieve the result. Saying "Yes!" to something that sounds difficult, challenging and maybe even impossible is scary, but thrilling. Taking on a challenge proves to yourself that you can do things you didn’t know were possible and will translate when you face challenging times that you don’t necessarily choose. The death of a loved one, unexpected loss or tragedy and financial distress are made more bearable by the confidence that you gain by taking on challenges in the gym. Your body reminds you of how brave and capable you are.

Finally, the potential for failure being a necessary component in any fitness routine is one of the most profound teachers we have. When you approach a barbell with heavy weight on it, the potential that you can’t lift it is there. When you jump up to the pullup bar, you know full well you could fall. When you start off on a run, it’s possible that you could have to walk at some point. The potential for failure is always present in fitness. You might not be able to lift it, finish it, pull it, push it, flip it or press it. But you try anyway. And when you do fail, you try it again. Knowing that the potential for failure is there, and doing it anyway, will carry you much further toward your goals that are beyond the gym walls.

Fitness fortifies not only our physical strength, but our mental toughness, our ability to cope and our threshold for dealing with difficulty. The key is we must constantly seek out things that require discipline and time management, things that are challenging, and things we could fail at. Why would someone want to seek out pain and hardship? Because the payoff is tenfold. The skill acquisition learned through physical fitness seeps into every other area of life. Looking to gain better mental focus and clarity? Physical activity is the answer. You want to gain enough confidence to ask for a raise? Hit the gym! The temporary discomfort of training is well worth the multiplying positive effects of fitness on the mind, body and spirit.