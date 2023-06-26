It’s a beautiful summer Sunday morning, and you’re sitting on the porch with a nice cup of coffee and a fresh muffin. Mmm. You see a runner go by and can’t help but think, “Yeah right, not me, I would rather sit here with my blueberry muffin!” We’ve all done it. You see a runner — or, worse, a group of runners — and you instantly think, "No way! Not for me!"

Why is our instant reaction to running sheer rejection and disgust? Running sounds more like a punishment than a treat, right? Well, since middle school, running as a form of exercise has been approached completely wrong (in my humble opinion). You take a group of 10-year-old kids that only run for freeze tag and the occasion jailbreak game and ask them to run 1 mile straight in gym class in front of their peers. What does everyone do? Run as fast as our little legs would allow for the entire mile, lungs burning, heart racing, hoping we will finish in the top of our class to get our name on the gymnasium wall! No strategy, pacing, proper form or good sneakers. We would get done with the dreaded 1-mile run, sweating, face burning red, completely exhausted and thinking to ourselves, "Wow, I hate running!" It was sheer torture! Let’s have a moment of silence for our middle school running careers and talk about how we can learn to fall in love with running as an adult.

Have you ever heard of runner's high? It’s a real thing! And it doesn’t take running an ultra-marathon to achieve it. Runner's high is a big dump of dopamine in your system following a physically demanding activity. Other exercises can cause the phenomenon of runner's high, but it is most often associated with the feeling of freedom, well-being, joy and extra energy that running provides. That feeling only intensifies if you run outside in nature! Running is a great hobby and form of exercise because it is accessible and affordable, with a low barrier to entry. All you need is a pair of sneakers and an open road (or trail) and you have everything you need for a run. No fancy equipment or memberships required. OK, now I that I have you (somewhat) on board with dipping your toe into the running world, what do you need and where do you start? Let’s cover the basics of how to start preparing yourself to get out on those roads this summer!

Sunscreen/sun protection. If you’re running outside, you’re going to want to wear sunscreen that is sweatproof and long-lasting. Some runners will also gear up with a hat, sunglasses and a long sleeve, breathable sun shirt to protect themselves from overexposure. Running in the woods on trails is a good option because it typically provides more shade than open-road running.

Good running sneakers. I cannot overemphasize the importance of what you wear on your feet. Your running sneakers are directly related to reducing the amount of joint pain you will experience while running. Running shoes can be an investment, but don’t get hung up on brand names or the latest trends. Find a good quality, supportive shoe that fits your unique foot shape and invest in those. Try to stay away from your old sneakers that are visibly worn down or you’ve worn for longer than one year (500 miles).

Take it slow. This applies to both speed and mileage. People get easily discouraged when starting off on their running journey because they try going too fast and too far, too soon. Why not start off with an easy half-mile run and increase the mileage by a quarter-mile every other day for the first week? You cannot expect to go from not running at all to being able to run a 5K on your first outing. Sure, you could probably muscle through it — but you will be sore, miserable and discouraged the next day, making it difficult to want to continue. Take your pace nice and slow — think a leisurely jog that you could still have a conversation with someone if you had to (this is literally called "conversation pace").

Run somewhere safe. If you choose to run alone or with a group, make sure the area is well-lit, preferably populated, and somewhere you’re familiar with. Make sure someone always knows where you are going for your run.

Make a running playlist. Music is everything when you’re out for a run!