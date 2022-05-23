Casler: Rethinking our relationship with food

Rewarding ourselves with food started way back in childhood. "If you finish all your dinner, you can have a cookie!" your mom would sing from the kitchen. At the end of a soccer game, you were rewarded with snow cones. Even just for turning a year older, people sing to you and you get cake!

Food, especially sugary sweets, has been used as a reward or a treat for accomplishing something or to signify finishing a task. "Job well done" equals something with frosting. Positive reinforcement works just as well for humans as it does for training dogs. If we want to accomplish a task that we dread or feels like a burden ("sit," "stay"), we promise ourselves a treat at the end ("good boy").

This reward system has followed us into adulthood, and it’s time to reevaluate if it’s working for us. Cookies, cakes and mocha lattes are not always the best reward because they often spike our blood sugar, increase craving cycles and only provide temporary pleasure. It is counterproductive to reward ourselves with something that, in turn, hurts our health and veers us further from our goals. A cookie now and again, no big deal — but if you are rewarding yourself at the end of every day for folding the laundry, not burning dinner and getting your 10K steps in, those cookies add up!

Rewarding ourselves with food also creates an emotional attachment to the food and categorizes the food item as being “good” or “bad." How many times have you watched a friend order a pizza and follow up the order with, “I’m being bad today!”? There is no such thing as a "good" or "bad" food. I repeat: There is no such thing as "good" or "bad" foods. Those are simply meanings we have attached to the food throughout our experience. For instance, some people cannot digest chickpeas, which are marketed as a "good" alternative to meat products. Well, for that person, chickpeas are the furthest thing from being good for their body. Foods are simply made up of different ratios of calories, macronutrients, micronutrients, vitamins and minerals, making some foods more nutrient-dense than others. The contents do not make the food good or bad, optimal or suboptimal, right or wrong — food is neutral. The consumer decides what meaning to attach to the food choice.

On a recent podcast, Dr. Daniel Amen, a board-certified psychiatrist, spoke about only being in relationships with foods that love you back. You wouldn’t stay with a partner who makes you feel terrible all the time, so why are we staying in love-hate relationships with foods that do the same?

Are you in a relationship with a food that doesn’t love you back? Even if you love Panda Paws ice cream, if it is not a two-way love affair, it might be time to break up. Dr. Amen said, “I’m too mature to love things (food) that hurt me.” Thinking about this concept, if our goal is to reward ourselves for accomplishing a task, we should aim to do that in ways that make us feel good.

When we feel like treating ourselves for a job well-done, let’s look beyond the snack aisle. You know that set of handcrafted bamboo bowls that have been sitting in your Amazon cart that are totally unnecessary, but totally adorable? Click, pay, and they are on the way to your doorstep!

Don’t worry, buying things isn’t the only alternative to a Snickers bar. Check out that cute café that you’ve driven by but never had time to stop in. Treat yourself to an evening sunset walk with no phone, no kids, no dog — just you and nature. Call a friend on your drive to work and tell each other ridiculously corny jokes to get your day started with a laugh. Lock the bathroom door and take a long, luxurious, epsom salt bath when you get home from work. Get all matching hangers and color coordinate your closet (it’s insanely satisfying). Finally, get your college diplomas framed and hung in your office.

There are many ways to reward yourself that won’t leave you feeling sluggish, or worse off than you started. And if the answer is a few Thin Mints, then that is OK, too. But before heading to the pantry, get creative with other ways to treat yourself for accomplishing your goals, getting stuff done and being awesome. You deserve it.

Mara Casler, of Aurelius, is a certified nutritionist through Cornell University, and holds a bachelor's degree in fitness development and a master's degree in recreation therapy from SUNY Cortland. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves weightlifting, riding her bike along the lake, hiking with her dog Oakley, and helping others become the healthiest version of themselves. This column cites data from a November 2021 article by Dr. Dan Brennan, "What to Know About Seasonal Eating," on WebMD.

