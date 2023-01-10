Casler: Small, realistic changes can be the most effective

When January rolls around, we are all in a post-holiday food haze. Our pants are tight, the days are cold, and we might feel unmotivated and uninspired. We spent a lot of energy on holiday cheer, and now we want to crawl under the nearest blanket for a while. All around us, we hear that we should be making big goals and resolutions for 2023 but we feel so ... blah. You have plenty of proof from your past that you set goals and make commitments for the new year, only to fall off the wagon a few short weeks later, so why even try? You look back at this past year and can’t even remember the resolution you had made a year ago, right? How can we break this cycle and get excited to set our intentions and visions for the new year? By starting small, being realistic and doing one thing at a time.

Why do so many of us announce our big goals at the beginning of the year, and then find ourselves "failing" by Valentine's Day (or sooner)? The reason is we try to do too much at once. You cannot expect to do a total life, body, health and wellness overhaul every time the calendar flips to the next year. Making too many changes to our daily routine is not realistic because it doesn’t consider our day-to-day lives, and all the things that inevitably come up. You might have committed yourself to run 5 miles a day, but suddenly one of your children is home sick from school, you have an ankle injury, or your hot water heater dies and you must be home between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the repairman might show up. Your plan to run 5 miles a day can easily get derailed, and if that happens more than once a week, you are likely to throw in the towel on the running thing all together. Sound familiar? What if you committed to running 20 miles total per week instead? Could that be broken up into 5 miles a day for four days, or 3 miles a day for seven days? Which is more conducive to your schedule? Shooting for the total mileage a week gives you the flexibility to make it happen, even if three days out of the week go completely sideways. The goals you implement must be realistic and achievable based on factors that already exist in your life.

Starting the first of the year with small goals is important if you are looking to have long-lasting changes, especially when it comes to eating. Trying to implement or reduce multiple things into your diet all at once generally ends up being too restrictive, and you might get a five-day streak of eating this new way before you give up. Do one thing at a time. For example, maybe for January all you focus on is adding a vegetable to every single meal. That’s it — keep it simple. Do not start the month expecting to add more veggies, reduce dairy, cut out alcohol, quit caffeine and increase protein. You will not be successful at more than half of those things by the second week. Choose one thing that is truly a priority for you and focus on that for the entire month of January. Once that new habit becomes automatic and engrained in your daily life, then try to implement another change. Even if you focus on only one small change every single month, that accumulates to a dozen changes over the course of the year! That is much more achievable than trying to implement a dozen new changes for the first six weeks of the year and then quitting altogether. Start thinking of goals and changes that you can truly sustain for the whole calendar year.

Let’s decide to make our goals and resolutions stick this year by starting small and being realistic while still challenging ourselves to be better than we were the year before! Let’s be clear — I’m not giving you an easy way out, or a free pass to not push yourself. However, I know that long-lasting change does not happen overnight. We are still the same person on Jan. 1 that we were on Dec. 31, so we need to meet ourselves where we are. This new year, create sustainable, long-lasting change by starting small while still thinking big.