Why is following a diet or lacing up your sneakers to exercise so darn hard? You manage to talk yourself into adding veggies to your dinner for four days straight, but then, something changes. You decide four days in a row is enough. Your sneakers end up back in the closet, and just like that your health streak is over — until you get fed up again. Then you proclaim your motivation is real, this time, and here goes another four-day streak.

Does this cycle sound familiar? It’s not that you lack willpower, motivation or even a desire for change. It’s that humans are built to run away from pain toward pleasure. It’s really that simple. Getting up at 5 a.m.? Painful! Lifting weights that are bigger than your head? Ouch! Cooking and eating fresh veggies instead of hitting the drive-thru? Too time-consuming! We are not built to want to do things that are painful, difficult, inconvenient and uncomfortable. And we live in a world that lets us get away without doing any of that! I’m here to tell you that while avoiding discomfort is pleasurable in the moment, it gets old quick. The only way to long-lasting joy and pleasure is putting yourself through a little "pain."

Back when we were cavemen and women, we didn’t need to seek out discomfort because we were constantly running, hunting, scavenging, gathering and building. We needed to do those things to survive the unforgiving environment. But now, our environment is plush, abundant and filled with conveniences that allow us to just chill. We literally do not need to leave our couch to order groceries, go to college, visit with someone across the country or get our landscaping done. Everything that we need can be hand-delivered to us within 48 hours, no running or hunting required.

While I love a good Amazon delivery myself, these modern conveniences made our tolerance for discomfort extremely low. We start our cars (that also park themselves) before we get in them, so our butts aren’t too cold. We huddle under umbrellas so as not to get a drop of rain on our head. We have fireplaces in our bedrooms, ice makers in our fridges and every gadget imaginable to make our lives easier and comfy. The problem is, exercise and eating well can be uncomfortable. Which is why it is just so darn hard to do day in and day out.

Am I suggesting you go sleep in the woods and live off the land to improve your tolerance for pain? Not exactly, although I am sure that would quickly do the trick. But forcing ourselves to get uncomfortable and go through a little pain will ultimately make us stronger and more resilient. And one of the best ways to do that is through exercise and consciously choosing our food. Exercise allows us to put our bodies through deliberate stress and a tolerable amount of pain to fortify our muscles and make us stronger. It’s uncomfortable, it’s difficult and it’s inconvenient. But it is so rewarding and brings us immense joy and pleasure! Weird, right? It’s a type of pleasure and joy that is earned through hard work and a little suffering, which makes the fruit all the sweeter.

Eating in a healthy way that fuels your body, not your cravings, can also be difficult, and maybe even painful for some. The thought of grocery shopping, cutting, chopping, washing, preparing and storing your food can be intimidating, time-consuming and exhausting to think about. That’s why DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats are incredibly popular. These food delivery services take away all the inconvenience and discomfort of buying and preparing meals. Yeah, you might pay a little extra, but it is worth the headache, right? I get it. But forcing yourself to think ahead, go shopping and prepare your own food can give you such a sense of joy and pleasure! Again, the type of pleasure that comes from doing the hard thing that you didn’t want to do.

I am not suggesting throwing out all the modern-day conveniences that allow us to live a comfortable, safe and warm life. I am suggesting, however, that we start to challenge ourselves to do one thing a day that is uncomfortable. Whether that is waking up early, going for a run, chopping up a salad for lunch or making sure you stretch. A little discomfort leads to a greater sense of earned pleasure at the end of the day!