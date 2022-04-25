Casler: The benefits of eating produce that's in season

Spring is here, and you know what that means: asparagus season! This season is when we start planting our seeds and saplings in hopes of growing fresh ingredients all summer long. The satisfaction of plucking a sun-warmed tomato off the vine in August all starts with the steps we take in April. In the spring, window boxes are green with basil and cilantro, and veggie plants are nestling into the dirt, starting to grow roots. It’s a fragile time for the young plants to hold on tight during a windstorm or spring rainfall, but stretch up to the sun on the bright, warm days.

Growing your own herbs and produce when possible, and eating fruits and vegetables that are in season, has major health benefits. Prior to modernized farming, the only option was to eat fruits and vegetables by the naturally occurring season. Now, you can easily find a pineapple in December and a zucchini in May at your local grocery store. Eating and buying in-season, locally grown fruits and vegetables not only supports sustainable farming practices, but also has several health benefits.

When produce is picked at peak ripeness, the nutrient content is maximized. The vitamins and minerals are brimming, and the flavor usually packs its full punch. When a piece of produce is at maturity in season, it has had the chance to grow through the full natural cycle without human intervention. The plant has sustained life and produced its fruit independently and naturally. When produce is forced to grow out of its natural season with farming practices, it jeopardizes the quality and freshness of the product. In some remote geographic locations, also referred to as “food deserts," the climate or land does not support the production of nutritious fruits and vegetables all year-round. This results in people eating store-bought produce that has been shipped in from a different location. This also can lead to people selecting to eat the same types of produce all year-round, and not having enough variety in their diets. Eating produce in-season helps to ensure you are eating a diverse range of fruits and vegetables throughout the year.

Eating produce that is in season also helps to reduce the impact of farming practices on the environment, such as using of large amounts of water and nonrenewable energy sources. Crops that are grown in their natural season don’t require the manipulation of weather patterns to be successful. Overall, seasonal growing greatly reduces the amount of energy and resources required to produce a bountiful crop. Feel like eating apples in the spring or broccoli in the summer? Easy fix: Simply buy fruits and vegetables in bulk during their peak season and freeze them for later! This reduces food waste as well, because produce that is purchased out of season tends to spoil faster, resulting in throwing it in the trash before getting the chance to use it. We all avoid that yellow-brown stalk of celery that’s been at the bottom of our crisper for too long because we feel guilty throwing it away. Bananas going brown? Peel them, cut them up, freeze them and use them for summer smoothies! Spinach starting to wilt? Throw it in a Ziploc bag, put it in the freezer and add it to a stir fry in a few weeks!

Planting your own produce in the spring, tending to it and enjoying the flavor bomb of nutrient-dense fruits it provides is incredibly satisfying! If you don’t have land of your own that you can dig up, a small garden box on wheels could be just as useful. That way, you can move the garden box around the yard/deck/steps based on the maximum sunshine or direction of the wind. If you don’t have a green thumb and think that everything you touch turns to, well, dirt — buy from a local farmer! We live in the bountiful region of the Finger lakes that is bursting with colorful, flavorful, healthy fruits and vegetables. Carry cash on you when you take a drive so you can stop at roadside stands that have a painted sign that advertise “local produce." You would be amazed what $5 can get you! This spring, try your hand at planting your own greens and reds or decide to commit to having one thing in your fridge locally grown.

Eating produce that is in season will improve the environment, our community and your health.

Mara Casler, of Aurelius, is a certified nutritionist through Cornell University, and holds a bachelor's degree in fitness development and a master's degree in recreation therapy from SUNY Cortland. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves weightlifting, riding her bike along the lake, hiking with her dog Oakley, and helping others become the healthiest version of themselves. This column cites data from a November 2021 article by Dr. Dan Brennan, "What to Know About Seasonal Eating," on WebMD.

