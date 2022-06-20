Casler: The best diet secret? Common sense.

"Turn your fat to muscle by eating keto!"

"Eat six meals a day for weight loss!"

"Get thinner thighs by doing lunges!"

Headlines like these and others make health and wellness confusing, convoluted and complicated. Taking the headlines at face value, the reader might think these statements are facts that apply to them. These blanket statements are what cause people to try all kinds of different diets, workout classes and products because they saw them on Facebook, or because they worked for Jenny from high school. Sometimes the ads and claims are so convincing that it makes us question our own judgement of what is best for us and circumvent our common sense. When asked what diet I would prescribe for someone who wants to lose weight, feel better or get healthy, there is only one diet I suggest: the common sense diet. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like! And completely free.

Common sense is something that arguably everyone possesses (I know drivers on the roads say otherwise, but stay with me) so let’s use it when it comes to health. Again, this approach is completely free and has a low barrier to entry, making it applicable to everyone in most circumstances. There are a few basic principles that the common sense diet has, the first being to follow your gut. Literally. The old saying "follow your gut" has a lot of scientific backing since the gut is often referred to as the second brain. Our gut is innately intelligent at telling us what we might be deficient in, or what our digestive system needs to function properly. Have you ever craved a certain type of food? Salty pretzels, a big green salad, or fresh watermelon? That is a signal that you might be lacking in electrolytes (sodium), need some fiber or might be dehydrated. The foods we crave often correlate to what our body needs — we just need to listen. Now, I can hear the response, “Well, what if I’m always craving pizza, ice cream and cookies?” That is a sign you are in a blood sugar battle and might need to start at the root of the problem. Using common sense, listening to our gut to fill nutritional gaps is a good place to start.

Another principle of the commonsense diet is that you don’t have to give up the food you love to get the results you want. Any diet that is telling you to cut out "X" food or food group from your diet probably has questionable intentions. Of course, if you’re allergic to gluten, don’t eat processed products with gluten-like breads, pastas and pastries. If you’re lactose intolerant, don’t eat dairy. But for the most part, you can eat every food group in moderation and still become healthier, leaner and happy with your choices. The key is to use (you guessed it) common sense. Make most of your diet whole-nutrient-dense foods that grow from the earth and don’t come in plastic packaging, and make the treats seldom and small. Following this simple principle of not cutting out entire food groups makes this way of eating more sustainable, which in turn makes it easier to have long-lasting results.

Lastly, a difficult yet simple principle of the common sense diet is not eating when you’re not hungry. This one can be tough because a lot of our social experiences revolve around food, and typically not healthy food. Social situations cause us to increase our caloric intake by 20% compared to what we would eat if we were home by ourselves. This is because we pick up subconsciously on how fast and how much people are eating, and we try to mimic or match their consumption. If your friend orders a second glass of wine at dinner, or your partner goes up for seconds at a birthday party, you are much more likely to follow suit even if you aren’t hungry or were satisfied after one drink. Checking in with our hunger cues throughout the event, such as rating them on a scale of 1 to "hangry," can help you decide if you really want or need that extra slice of pizza instead of simply eating it for the sake of eating.

The common sense diet is a simple yet effective way of taking the confusion out of eating and dieting. Listening to your gut, eating what you love and eating when you’re hungry are three principles you can begin following as soon as your next meal!

Mara Casler, of Aurelius, is a certified nutritionist through Cornell University, and holds a bachelor's degree in fitness development and a master's degree in recreation therapy from SUNY Cortland. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves weightlifting, riding her bike along the lake, hiking with her dog Oakley, and helping others become the healthiest version of themselves. This column cites data from a November 2021 article by Dr. Dan Brennan, "What to Know About Seasonal Eating," on WebMD.

