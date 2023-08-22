Food cravings are completely normal, but can sometimes be so intense that they feel impossible to manage. Even when we are completely full after dinner, we can still experience a craving for dessert.

This helps demonstrate how the hunger system and craving system are, in fact, separate. Hunger is your body’s natural need for nourishment, nutrients and energy. You may experience some physical symptoms of hunger, such as your stomach growling, a feeling of weakness or low energy, or a mild headache. These feelings do not subside with time, and you can’t outsmart your body’s need for food.

Cravings, on the other hand, have fewer physical symptoms, but are more psychologically or emotionally driven. Cravings are part of the reward pathway in the brain that is associated with memory and behavior. You crave something because of a trigger, or behavior. For instance, you might crave a cigarette after a fight with your boss, or a glass of wine after a long day of work. Cravings are intense, but often do subside with the passage of time. They are short, intense bursts of an extreme want or feeling of need for something that tends to be high in fat or sugar when it comes to food. Doughnuts, ice cream, pizza and potato chips are all foods that are crave-able and easy to find, purchase and consume as soon as the craving strikes.

Giving into our cravings is not always a bad thing, but learning to manage our cravings is about learning to manage our emotions. Remember: Cravings are emotionally driven, not physiologically driven. Our body is not actually in need of a loaf of bread, scone or Cheetos. Our emotional need to feel a sense or euphoria, joy, comfort or peace is what is creating the craving for these foods that temporarily fill that void. So how do we manage our cravings? When a craving strikes, ask yourself what it is that you’re really in need of. Is it energy, comfort, support, nurturing, recognition, escape? What is the outcome that you think the pastry, wine or cheesy bread will give you? Is there another practice or activity that you can do that would get you the outcome you’re looking for? For example, you are feeling sad and all you want is a box of vanilla wafers and a tub of frosting, and you want to eat them and feel sad. Would talking to someone give you the comfort you’re looking for? How about going for a walk, taking a hot shower or petting a dog? If the answer is no — only the vanilla wafers will do — pour yourself one serving of them in a bowl, put the box away in the cupboard and savor them. Still feel sad? More vanilla wafers won’t do the trick. Try something else. In just a few short minutes, the craving for the vanilla wafers will subside and you will be over the initial craving surge.

Although emotions are a major driver of cravings, our lifestyle habits can also help to reduce cravings or play a major role in keeping us in the craving cycle. Insufficient sleep is a lifestyle factor that greatly increases cravings, and studies show that even just one night of disrupted or dysregulated sleep can keep cravings in the driver’s seat throughout the day. Other lifestyle factors such as stress management, regular exercise and proper hydration can reduce the intensity and frequency of food cravings. Food advertisement is all around us every day, drawing us into the craving cycle. We can’t change our environment or how appetizing the latest food trend looks, but we can control how we react to the environment and arm ourselves with healthy habits that keep us grounded.

So, what do I do next time I get a craving?

• Check in with your emotions. What feeling are you trying to avoid or run toward? Is there a different activity that will give you the same outcome?

• Drink water. Drinking an 8-ounce glass of water will help you decide what your body really needs. Are you hungry or thirsty, or is this craving an emotional one?

• Wait 15 minutes. Don’t give in to the craving right away! Let some time pass, and the craving will probably dissipate.

Enjoy. Can’t get ice cream off your mind? Enjoy a single serving of what you’re craving and smile!