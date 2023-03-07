When we set out to get healthier, lose weight or reach a fitness goal, we often focus on two things: exercise and nutrition. These are the two most common variables that we can change, alter and manipulate to get the desired outcome we are looking for. But what happens when we create a workout schedule, eat all the veggies, get 10K steps a day and still aren’t seeing the results we want? What if I told you there is a third variable that is the most overlooked, but is the key to unlocking the health, body and energy goals that you want? It’s free, it’s simple and it is available to everyone: Recovery.

Recovery is the third variable in the three-prong approach to health, wellness and fitness. Yes, you need workouts that increase strength; yes, you need to eat food that fuels you; but most importantly, your brain and your body need sleep, rest and recovery to get the results you want. The culture of "no days off" from the gym is not conducive to allowing your body to heal from the stress and overload you put it through during training. During strength training, your muscle tissue gets microscopic tears from the weight overload. When the muscle tissue heals (during rest), those torn muscle fibers knit together and cause the muscle to grow bigger and stronger. Without rest and recovery, the muscle tissue will remain damaged and if exercised repeatedly without sufficient rest, overuse injury can occur in the muscle. Contrary to common understanding, our muscles actually grow at rest, not when we are in the gym. Exercise does the damage to the muscle we need to stimulate change, and rest allows our muscles to heal and grow back stronger. Both steps of this process are essential for adaptation of the muscle to occur.

If you’re an activity lover, you might be thinking that spending a day on the couch waiting for muscles to heal sounds like torture. Don’t worry: Recovery does not mean inactivity. There are many active ways to recover your muscles, sitting on the couch excluded. Here are some rest day ideas:

• Walking. Taking a long walk is one of the best ways to recover your muscles from a tough strength training session. Walking promotes lymphatic drainage and helps keep the blood pumping to the muscle tissues, providing them with the oxygen and nutrients they need to heal properly. Walking can help reduce soreness and promote an active lifestyle while still taking it easy on your muscles and joints.

• Swimming. An activity like swimming reduces any weight-bearing on our joints, while still providing a great cardiovascular stimulus. Swimming simply feels good on our bodies when we need some rest and recovery, but still want to feel active.

• Sauna/cold showers. There are many benefits to both heat and cold exposure for short amounts of time. Getting in a sauna on a recovery day might be a great way to sweat out any toxins that have built up in your muscle tissue, as well as warm the muscles enough to get in a great stretch. Taking a short, cold shower or doing a cold plunge helps to invigorate the muscles, which stimulates healing and helps regulate your nervous system from the stress of intense training.

Aside from these rest and recovery modalities, the most important way we can promote good recovery is through quality sleep. Getting enough quality sleep will regulate your hormones associated with appetite, reduce muscle pain and soreness, and provide you with long-lasting natural energy throughout the day. Many people struggle with getting quality sleep for several reasons, but there are lifestyle habits that can be improved to reduce the barriers to sleep. Habits include:

• Putting our phones away an hour before bed, knowing that the blue light from the phone dysregulates our circadian rhythm.

• Making sure we are not eating within two to three hours before bedtime, so that we can fully digest our food and not experience blood sugar spikes and crashes during the night.

• Sleeping in a room that is cool, dark and free from clutter makes a big difference in our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

Rest and recovery are essential to healing our bodies, minds and nervous system from the stress of exercise and daily life. A sustainable workout program should always include active rest and full rest days to deliver the fitness results you’re looking for.