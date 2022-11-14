Casler: There's no reason to wait until 2023 to make healthier choices

Fall is that cozy time of year when we wrap up in our sweaters, eat pumpkin spice everything, and let’s be honest — get a little off track.

This is the time of year when we throw our kale smoothies out the window, opt for homemade mac and cheese instead, and say, "Forget it, I will just start again in the new year!" The cooler weather brings about change in more than just the leaves. We want to snuggle up in our sweatpants after work, eat homemade pizzas and apple crisp, and sleep in late instead of getting up to go to the gym. The hours of sunlight continue to decrease, along with our motivation and discipline to eat healthy and get in daily movement. We forget about the goals we set for this year and give up, in hopes to trying harder again next year.

Stop right there! You have the entire last quarter of the year to accomplish your goals, start something new and implement healthier habits! Do not discard the rest of the calendar year and chalk it up as a loss just because the change of season makes it harder to get out of bed. We can utilize the change of season as a jump start into ending the year as strong as we started it! The last couple months of the year can be used as a springboard to launch you into the "new year, new you" mindset. Besides, New Year's Day is an arbitrary starting point to begin implementing healthy habits and change. More on that later.

The last part of the year is just as important and profound as the first part of the year. Our time, energy and resources can still be put toward making ourselves happier and healthier — and it can make a huge impact on the overall outcome of your year. In the next couple of months, you could train and complete a half-marathon, do a 30-day alcohol-free cleanse, go vegetarian, or vow to walk one mile a day for 45 days. The opportunities are endless to close out the year with a bang, and not the kind that leaves you feeling defeated, tired and unaccomplished. We know that the latter part of the year comes with plenty of commitments, parties, invitations and treats that can get you further and further off-track from your healthy habits. You might be going to bed later, skipping the gym after work to attend a happy hour, and jam-packing your weekend with fun festivities, but that doesn’t mean your fitness and health routine should fall to the wayside. Instead, turn it around and be sure to make a commitment to yourself for the remaining months of the year.

Since the fall time is all about change, let’s decide to make changes in our daily routines to set ourselves up for a satisfying finish to the year. Can you implement a 10-minute daily reading or meditation practice? How about waking up 30 minutes earlier to stretch or walk in the morning? You can even challenge yourself to something bigger, like ending the year with a race or competition. Try increasing your water intake for the next month or cutting out refined sugar from your diet. Whatever you choose is the right thing to do! If you stay committed to continuing a healthy habit throughout the end of the year, there is not a right or wrong habit to implement. Think of this time as the building blocks to getting yourself set up to tackle big goals in the year ahead. These last couple months of the year are equally as valuable as the first couple months of the next year, because the time of year you set aside to work on yourself is irrelevant. The end of the year should not be time for giving up on goals, letting your foot off the gas and coasting through until the end. No way, not you! You still have plenty of time to do the things you said you wanted to do this year.

You don’t have to wait until Monday, the first of the month, or the first of the year to implement changes into your life. Your next decision, your next meal, your next workout, the next hour, could be a new beginning if you decide that it is. Make the next two months an epic endcap to a year of accomplishments, and I guarantee you will go into the new year smiling.