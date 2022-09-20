Casler: Tips for doing your first triathlon

I did not start dipping my toe into the sport of triathlons until I was in my 30s.

Prior to that, you could find me at the squat rack, with a gallon water jug and backwards hat, and only running to get across the street faster. Swimming? Forget it. Biking? No way. I thought endurance sports were for people who were different than me, nimbler, and lighter on their feet. I am not by nature a long, lean, distance type of athlete. I was built with a low center of gravity, stocky and strong — perfect for lifting weights.

Then I bought my first road bike, and everything changed. I fell in love with the freedom of riding out on the roads, being my own engine and exercising while also taking in beautiful views. After purchasing my bike, I decided to do something completely out of my comfort zone and sign up for a triathlon. I knew if I registered for one, it would force me to train and figure out how to complete it ... and I did! And then I signed up for another, and another.

Even if you are never planning on doing a triathlon (I understand completely), these lessons are still applicable to fitness, business, relationships and everyday life. Take what works for you and leave the rest! I hope these lessons inspire you to want more for yourself, become relentless in your desire for growth, and gain the confidence of knowing that everything you need is already inside of you.

Start before you are ready. You don’t need to have every piece of equipment or the newest, most high-tech gear to start training for a sport. Just like you don’t need to build out a website, hire a whole team and create a logo before you start a business. Start now, where you are, with what you have, and the rest will come. Many people wait until they think they have everything they need to begin a new project, but if you wait until you feel ready, you will never start. Start now, before you are ready!

Put some skin in the game. This may sound obvious, but paying for something makes you more likely to follow through on showing up. Triathlons are not cheap to participate in, so I knew if I paid for the race ahead of time, that would hold me accountable to doing it! You would not book a hotel room, and then not show up for the night, right? Making an investment into something gives you automatic accountability to seeing it through.

Run your own race. There will always be people who are faster and more skilled, have better equipment, and are more experienced than you. Learning to not compare myself to seasoned triathletes out on the course is something that takes mental reprogramming and time. We tend to look at other people and think, "They are so much further ahead of me, I will never get there," but we forget — everyone was once a beginner! You can only compare yourself to who you were yesterday, and try to get a little bit better each day.

Become disciplined, not motivated. Triathlon training is many long monotonous hours of logging miles. It can get boring and start to feel like you are a hamster running on a wheel (literally). There is not enough motivation in the world to get you out of bed at 4:30 a.m. to bike the same route that you’ve already biked three times that week. That is why we need discipline on the days when we don’t feel like training. James Clear, author of "Atomic Habits," says, "We do not rise to the level of our goals, we fall to the level of our systems." Set up systems in your life that promote discipline and commitment to training, learning, working and pushing toward your goals, because that is what will sustain you when motivation has left the building.

Do something that scares you. We all get comfortable, working at the same job, being with the same partner, eating the same things, day in and day out. Do a life audit, and see what areas you have become complacent in, and then shake things up! Book a surprise weekend getaway for you and your partner, ask for a raise at work, sign up for a race, or tell someone how you feel. Doing things that scare us is a great way to push ourselves out of our comfort zones and promote growth and change!