Casler: Tips for healthy habits during the holidays

The smell of turkey in the oven, freshly baked pies and hot chocolate fill the air in your home. Friends bring treats when they stop over, and your mom makes all your childhood favorite dishes. It must be the holiday season! The time of year when we indulge on drinks and desserts and "stopping after one" doesn’t always happen, whether it’s cookies or cocktails. Our hearts, homes and plates are full, and we loosen the grip on our health and fitness habits. This is the time of year to indulge, relax and enjoy! And we should. If you want to participate in enjoying all that the holidays have to offer, while also keeping your health in mind, here are some tips to consider:

• Don’t show up hungry. Showing up to a holiday party hungry is just as bad as grocery shopping hungry — your conscious mind is no longer in the driver's seat. When you show up to an event with an empty stomach, your eyes dart around looking for the nearest cheese board or bowl of mixed nuts that you can shove in your mouth. You can’t focus on conversation and catching up with friends because, well, you’re hangry! The other thing you might do is head straight for the bar, have two drinks, and all of a sudden the hunger subsides, and you forget to eat at all. That is a recipe for a post-party hangover. The trick is to eat a snack or small meal that has a substantial amount of protein before the party. Beef jerky, nut butter on rice cakes, a protein bar — something that can sustain you for a couple of hours until the food is served. Eating a protein-filled snack within the hour leading up to the party will keep your blood sugar levels stable and allow you to enjoy the cocktail hour socializing with other guests, and to consciously choose your food choices for the evening.

• Water, water, water. The importance of hydration, especially during times of stress (let’s be honest, the holidays aren’t always "cheerful") is paramount to feeling good and keeping your body happy. Be sure to always have a reusable/refillable water bottle with you at work, in your car, at the gym and at home. If you hate the taste of regular flat water, add in some fresh fruit like oranges and lemons to give it some flavor. In addition to fruit, adding in some electrolytes also helps to keep your cells hydrated (think sodium, potassium and magnesium). During the holidays we can fall into the trap of peppermint lattes in the morning and bold red wines at night — both of which can be very dehydrating. You can certainly sip on your favorite holiday-inspired beverages, but don’t forget to hydrate as well! Your skin, cells, gut and mind will thank you.

• Indulge selectively. Being super restrictive with your food intake during the holidays might lead to more severe cravings and binge-eating the whole rye bread dip bowl when everyone has left the party. You can and should enjoy your favorite treats during the festive season, but choose two at a time that you would really enjoy. If there is an endless spread of dips and desserts, choose two to put on your plate and indulge! Keep in mind that you will have a chance to choose again at the next office/family/friend gathering.

• Don’t skip your workout. If your food choices are veering way to the left of your normal, that is OK. Never punish yourself with exercise to "burn it off," but remember to keep movement part of your daily practice to maintain mental clarity, reduce bloat and stay consistent during the holidays. This could be a winter wonderland walk, a swim at the local (indoor) pool or a hot yoga class. You might be feeling somewhat sluggish from the food you have been eating, but even the more reason to get a sweat in! You will feel much more accomplished, proud and clear-headed if you get up and go for a 30-minute walk with the dog than if you sit on the couch in a "food coma" and watch "Elf" for the 37th time. Make it a goal to move your body every day, no matter how full your calendar might get. You might have to wake up earlier, or walk outside in the dark, but it is worth the feeling that exercise gives you.