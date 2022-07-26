Casler: Why healthy changes can provoke harsh reactions

The more we are repeatedly exposed to something, the greater the likelihood that it will become engrained into our mind, body and subconscious.

This holds true for repeated exposure to things good, bad or otherwise. Statistically speaking, if you hang out with smokers, you are more likely to smoke. If you hang out with runners, you are more likely to run. Seems simple enough, right? Our choices for what we do (or don’t do) are often shaped by what we are repeatedly exposed to in our environment, what the people in our lives do, and what is the "norm" for our culture. This subconscious social phenomenon is why it is so important to surround yourselves with people who are good for your health.

Think about your best friend — you most likely share similar lifestyles. If your best friend binges on nachos and margaritas on the regular, spends four hours in front of the TV every night (that is the national average — yikes!) and only exercises by walking to the mailbox, you are more likely to adopt similar habits. Conversely, if your best friend religiously hikes on the weekends, mindfully chooses their meals and knows the Peloton instructors by name, you are more likely to mimic those behaviors. Many people fail to reach their fitness and nutrition goals not due to lack of dedication, discipline or hard work, but because the people in their lives hold them back from doing so.

Let’s give the people in your life the benefit of the doubt — they don’t have malicious intent when they invite you out for ice cream even though they know you are trying to slim down for summer. People generally want to connect in ways you have always connected, and a disruption in that status quo is sometimes met with hostility: "She thinks she is better than us because she goes to the gym now!" or "He’s no fun now that he stopped drinking beer at golf league!" People are generally uncomfortable with change. Especially if it is a change in the opposite direction of what you "have always done together."

If your parents and siblings are still drinking soda but you have switched to lemon water, that is fine! It does not make you better than them or make them bad people. It just simply means you are moving in a different direction. People are a lot like lobsters when it comes to change. When you boil two lobsters in the same pot, and one tries to crawl out of the scalding water for self-preservation, the other lobster instinctually pulls the escaping lobster back into the water. Social groups do the same thing when one member of the group starts pulling themselves toward healthier habits — the group instinctually reminds them of all the reasons it is safer for them to stay where they are. "But you’ve always gone to the beer fest with us! Remember how much fun we had last year!?" Again, the intention is not ill, it is simply to keep things status quo and comfortable.

When you make choices that are aligned with the healthiest version of yourself, it highlights for others what their own inadequacies are. Maybe they have always wanted to go gluten-free, but have not taken the steps to get there yet. Now that you have gone all "cauliflower crust pizza please?" it makes them feel shame that they have not begun making those changes yet. Being the one in the group that orders a salad and a San Pellegrino instead of a cheeseburger and beer at lunch with your friends can be uncomfortable. It subjects you to ridicule and teasing about your "new and improved" lifestyle. Hopefully, your healthier choices can also provide inspiration and show them that it is possible to implement new habits into their lives, and still have fun! A friendly reminder that you are looking forward to spending time with the people in your group and would rather indulge in good conversation than a meal that doesn’t support you tends to be a good segue into a new topic.

On the road to making healthy changes, you will certainly have supporters and motivators, but you might have naysayers and haters, too. Showing them the way to a healthier lifestyle with your choices and actions is the best response to hostility and rude comments about your improved way of being. And when someone says "I don’t get it, you’ve changed," smile and say, "Thank you, that is exactly the point!"