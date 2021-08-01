Catering connection: Auburn college grad launching food nonprofit in area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's enough food going to waste that nobody needs to go hungry," she said. "In every area of the country."

Since launching in January 2017, the nonprofit has created more than 100 partnerships to deliver more than 1 million meals and 200,000 toiletries and clothing items to families and homeless people in the New York City area, Wolfe said. She also turned her research into a book in 2019, "Our Invisible Neighbors: Accounts, Causes, and Solutions to the Epidemic of Homelessness."

Now, Wolfe is expanding the nonprofit to Cayuga County. She has begun working with providers like the Auburn Hunger Task Force and Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga to make the same connections with sources of excess food that she made in New York City. They include Wegmans, she said, as well as other grocery stores. A law passed in February requires them to donate excess food to charity. Wolfe also wants to recruit caterers, restaurants, farms and schools. A law passed in 2017 encourages all educational institutions to donate their excess food to charity as well.