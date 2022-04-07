 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION

Catholics invited to Holy Week Masses in Auburn, Rochester

POY 70.JPG

Bishop Salvatore R. Matano, left, laughs with parishioners after Mass during the St. Mary's Church parish's 150th anniversary celebration in Auburn Aug. 15, 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Bishop Salvatore Matano of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will come to Auburn for a Holy Week Mass, and invites local parishioners to another in Rochester.

Matano will celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. He will pray for and remember the people of Poland who are affected by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Mass is open to the public and all are invited.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Matano will be bless the holy oils during a Chrism Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park, Rochester. He invites all Catholics from the 12-county diocese to attend. A bus will leave St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, at 4 p.m. for the cathedral. The bus is free, and anyone wishing for a ride can call (315) 252-9545 and leave their name and phone number.

